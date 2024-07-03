Amazon Resale Warehouse Deals: What You Need To Know Before You Buy

When buying products online, particularly when looking for deals on electronics that aren't entirely brand new, there's a complicated web of overlapping and often non-standard terminology that consumers must navigate through. How, for example, do you distinguish the differences between used, open box, and refurbished items, much less synonyms of refurbished like "reconditioned," "renewed," and the like? That not every store has the same definition for these terms complicates everything, requiring you to look into, for example, what qualifies for the Amazon Renewed program. That's not even the full extent of "official" secondhand items at Amazon alone, with there also being Amazon Pre-Owned Certified and, perhaps most famously, Amazon Resale, which changed its name from Amazon Warehouse in late June 2024.

Unlike Amazon Renewed and Amazon Pre-Owned Certified, Amazon Resale isn't exclusively for electronics; it's for any kind of return that Amazon deems suitable for resale. Official Resale categories include furniture, pet supplies, non-food grocery items, baby products, outdoor recreation, and lawn/garden supplies. However, you should keep an eye out for other categories as well. Effectively, it's not that different from what most retailers would sell as "open box" returns and, if the condition isn't quite good as new, "scratch and dent." However, Amazon complicates matters by listing Amazon Resale as a separate seller from Amazon.com and classifying all of its wares as "used." Let's take a look at what exactly that means and how it should impact your purchase decisions.