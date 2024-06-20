Open Box, Refurbished, And Used Electronics: Differences And How To Find The Best Deals

When searching for the best prices on electronics, you may often find yourself drawn to deals on devices that aren't brand new or factory sealed. These can take on multiple forms with many different, sometimes overlapping names, like open box, warehouse deals, scratch and dent, B-stock, renewed, and reconditioned. However, not every manufacturer or vendor uses these terms the same way, which makes it confusing to tell the difference between new, used, and refurbished devices. If you're dealing directly with the manufacturer, that eases some concerns. If you're not, then you'd better hope that whatever reseller you're buying from has a good reputation and clearly communicates exactly what each description of a non-new product really means.

Another complicating factor is whether or not a given vendor carries official manufacturer warranties. Generally speaking, if the vendor you're buying from is one of the manufacturer's authorized dealers or resellers — something you can often find out on the manufacturer's website — it's a lot more likely that the device in question will carry a warranty, even if it's not brand new. If you're not dealing with an authorized reseller, though, your device likely won't come with a warranty, or it may have started counting down the moment the reseller acquired it.

These concerns may make the non-new market seem daunting, but you can save a lot of money getting a refurbished MacBook or a used PS5. Let's take a look at the differences between terms like open box, refurbished, and reconditioned so that you know what you're getting the next time you pick a device.