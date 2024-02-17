Is It Worth It To Buy A Used PS5, Or Should You Just Get A New One?

It's important to consider the condition of the used console, warranty coverage, and the overall value it offers for not coming fresh off Sony's shelves. Sony offers a one-year warranty with the PS5, and since the used PS5 you've been eyeing likely has an expired warranty, you should be prepared to bear the full expenses of any repairs. Even if you manage to pick up a relatively new unit, any physical damage brought about by unofficial modifications from the previous owner will render your warranty useless.

The regular PS5 version with the disc drive retails at $499 brand new on PlayStation's official website. Open-box units can be found on BestBuy, and GameStop sells pre-owned units for $469. At that price point, it probably isn't worth the few bucks you'd save for trading in the full one-year warranty. But if you're okay with these limitations, we recommend picking one up from Amazon's refurbished store since it offers a six-month seller's warranty.

Purchasing directly from individual sellers through platforms like Facebook Marketplace or eBay will get you the most savings. However, with the notorious PS5 scams on eBay, you need to be extremely certain of the seller before making the purchase. Not being able to inspect or test the console in most cases is also a big no.