Is It Worth It To Buy A Used PS5, Or Should You Just Get A New One?
Boasting an AMD Zen 2 CPU and RDNA 2 graphics, coupled with 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a Gen 4 NVMe SSD, the PlayStation 5 generated a ton of hype by the time it launched in late 2020. The demand for the console remained sky-high even two years post-release, and this sustained interest enabled the sale of unboxed PlayStation 5 consoles on sites like eBay with prices well exceeding the MSRP. Now, finally, the PS5 can be found anywhere online and in most retail stores. However, the market for pre-owned consoles still attracts many prospective buyers.
Is it worth picking up a refurbished or used PS5? What pitfalls could you expect in exchange for a discounted price? Fortunately, beyond obvious hardware damage, there's only one other major consideration that you need to make, and that's the warranty. In a nutshell, it's best to avoid purchasing from vendors that you don't trust or that can't issue a refund. Sticking with official retailers should be your only fallback when looking for a used PS5 — especially given the risks involved when purchasing from individual sellers.
Should you buy a used PS5?
It's important to consider the condition of the used console, warranty coverage, and the overall value it offers for not coming fresh off Sony's shelves. Sony offers a one-year warranty with the PS5, and since the used PS5 you've been eyeing likely has an expired warranty, you should be prepared to bear the full expenses of any repairs. Even if you manage to pick up a relatively new unit, any physical damage brought about by unofficial modifications from the previous owner will render your warranty useless.
The regular PS5 version with the disc drive retails at $499 brand new on PlayStation's official website. Open-box units can be found on BestBuy, and GameStop sells pre-owned units for $469. At that price point, it probably isn't worth the few bucks you'd save for trading in the full one-year warranty. But if you're okay with these limitations, we recommend picking one up from Amazon's refurbished store since it offers a six-month seller's warranty.
Purchasing directly from individual sellers through platforms like Facebook Marketplace or eBay will get you the most savings. However, with the notorious PS5 scams on eBay, you need to be extremely certain of the seller before making the purchase. Not being able to inspect or test the console in most cases is also a big no.
Gifting yourself a used PS5 isn't always a bad idea
In cases where you can ensure warranty coverage — or at least confirm damage-free hardware before picking up a used PS5 — it may actually turn out to be quite a good investment, as some listings throw in a bundle of pre-owned games too. The expansive catalog of games is something to always be excited about, especially with PlayStation-exclusive titles like "Marvel's Spider-Man 2," "Forspoken," and the Final Fantasy series. The hardware inside the PS5 is respectable, even to this day, and should let you enjoy upcoming releases like "Grand Theft Auto 6" on day one — something PC gamers will be missing out on.
Choosing a reliable retailer like Amazon, GameStop, or BestBuy to get a refurbished or open-box PS5 will offer better peace of mind. Usually, purchases from authorized sellers include a 30-day return window that can be utilized in case you notice any hardware or software issues with your used unit.
If you're worried about the aging hardware inside the console, there are some things you never knew a PS5 could do for when it nears the end of its life cycle. Things like being able to use it as a media player or a server from which to stream games on your phone bring its overall value up considerably. Regardless, for a good price and with the right checkboxes marked, a used PS5 is always an option worth investigating.