12 Must-Know Tips For Traveling With Your Steam Deck

Just 10 years ago, we probably wouldn't have believed we'd soon be playing AAA games on a handheld device, anywhere — whether on a flight across the pond to Europe, or at the beach in Phuket. Since the Steam Deck's release in 2022, though, that reality is here, and the privilege costs as little as $349.00. Gone are the days of lugging around a bulky, fragile gaming laptop that cost you an arm and a leg, or a boutique Aya Neo, whose better hardware doesn't necessarily make it the better system. Traveling the world and playing all your favorite games no longer need to be mutually exclusive experiences.

Granted, the Steam Deck is not without its flaws. The battery life is one of its biggest weaknesses, the older LCD versions have a lackluster screen, it weighs a ton, and some of the latest releases — like Starfield — are proving too much for the handheld's tiny AMD APU. Even if you don't care about big-budget releases and stick to indie titles like Stardew Valley, negative press about the Deck may have left you with doubts about it for travel. We're here to prove the Deck is up to the challenge, and then some. Today we're covering the most important things you can do to maximize your Steam Deck for travel, whether across the state or across the globe.