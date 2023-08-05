11 Hidden Steam Deck Features That Will Change The Way You Use Your Console

It's hard to believe Valve's Steam Deck launched almost a year and a half ago. Where has the time gone? Unlike Valve's previous attempt at producing a proprietary gaming console, the Steam Machine, the Steam Deck has proven popular and is well on its way to becoming a success. But more than that, the Steam Deck is a solid gaming machine with plenty of features, some of which aren't common knowledge to the general gaming public.

Recent Steam Deck purchasers and early adopters are constantly learning new tricks for the handheld. Some of these features are not well documented, while others are patched in later ...and not that well documented. For instance, Valve didn't add the option to force games into different resolutions on the Steam Deck until several months after the handheld's release. That update wasn't a huge game changer (pun intended), but not every video game cooperates with the Steam Deck's 7-inch screen. Some titles are virtually unplayable without changing resolution, but when you do make that alteration, the difference is night and day.

Here are several other Steam Deck features you should know about to get the most out of the handheld console.