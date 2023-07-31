How To Remotely Stream PS5 Games To Your Steam Deck

Getting a Steam Deck gives people the power to play games from their PC on a handheld device. The games are running natively on the Steam Deck, so you'll have to grab a storage device big enough to hold everything, but that's not your only option.

While it's meant to be used to play PC games, some workarounds make it possible to play PS5 games on the device. No, we're not talking about buying "God of War" or "Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart" from Steam. You can set up remote streaming to get a PS5 game running on your Steam Deck.

This means you won't have to take up any space with an install, but it does mean you need a stable internet connection. If you're still interested in making this happen, it's quite a simple — albeit lengthy — process. If you have an afternoon to get everything set up, you won't regret it.