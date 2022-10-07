The Real Reason The Steam Machine Flopped

Steam Machines first officially hit stores in November 2015, but just seven months later it had only sold less than half a million units (via Ars Technica). By the time 2018 came around, Valve removed the Steam Machine from its store. So what caused such a massive failure for this PC gaming machine? In the end, the main reason was the fact that they would only run using Linux. While there were still plenty of games that could run on the operating system, the vast majority of them would only run on Windows. Although Valve was trying to push for more Linux-based gaming, the support for it just wasn't there.

Valve's decision for this was due to its suspicion that Microsoft may have eventually overtaken the PC gaming market with its Windows Store. This store has strict guidelines on what can and can't be included in it, and Valve's CEO Gabe Newell had concerns about this model. He also had reservations about the number of customers Microsoft may have taken from Steam, as reported by Ars Technica. All in all, the move to Linux for PC gamers was something Newell very much wanted to encourage, which is why Valve stuck to the operating system for its Steam Machines. As a result, it alienated a large part of the market, and the pull for consumers to buy a Steam Machine was very weak.