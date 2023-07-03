How To Run Classic Console Emulators On Your Steam Deck

Long ago, when people would play video games, they were often tethered to a computer or console. These days, technology has advanced at such a pace that powerful handheld gaming devices are now commonplace –- look at the meteoric rise of Valve's well-reviewed Steam Deck. Utilizing a Linux operating system, the Steam Deck is a great place to store your repertoire of games purchased on the ubiquitous service. It allows you to play nearly anywhere for as long as the Steam Deck's battery holds.

However, the Steam Deck can also run programs and applications outside the standard issue Steam environment. With a little effort, you can even play your favorite retro video games that aren't available on Steam. This guide will walk through all of the necessary steps to rig up your Steam Deck to play classic console games through emulation, which mimics these games' original environment on systems other than what they were produced for. After downloading an emulator and a few steps, you can revel in games you haven't played in forever. This is vital for preserving video games that may no longer be produced, at least according to Xbox's Phil Spencer.