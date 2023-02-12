Settings On Your Steam Deck That Are Ruining Your Experience

The Nintendo Switch has several handheld console rivals, but none are as major as Valve's Steam Deck. Released in 2022, the portable gaming PC has sold over 1 million times around the globe.

Just like the Switch, it is meant to play games on the go but can also connect to an external display to become a full-blown gaming console. This way you can carry your Steam games wherever you go. However, unlike the Switch, the Valve Steam Deck is a lot more customizable, even letting you play retro games through powerful emulation. It is able to emulate games up to the PS2 era with ease, which is rare among most handheld consoles these days.

The Deck used to be in short supply when it launched, but thankfully, its dreaded waiting list has finally ended, meaning it is much more accessible to everyone. Now that gamers finally have their hands on the Deck, many of us wonder how we can make the most of it. As powerful as it is, there are many settings that hold the machine back. Tinkering with these settings not only boosts battery life but the console's performance as well. Note that your mileage may vary after adjusting your settings. This is because each game is optimized in a different way and may or may not be affected by changing these settings.