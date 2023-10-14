5 Of The Highest Rated Noise-Canceling Headphones Under $100
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Noise-canceling headphones are a great way to tune out from the rest of the world and enjoy music, audiobooks, or podcasts. However, looking for a pair under a strict budget could be tricky. Lucky for you, we've come up with a list of five best noise-canceling headphones under $100, and all the options get you the best bang for your buck.
While selecting these picks, we went through several reviews, scrolled dozens of Amazon listings, and compiled a list of five of the most highly-rated models from reputable brands. We haven't included those with less than a thousand ratings and four stars to procure the best possible list for anyone on a budget.
Apart from noise cancelation, these headphones have another key aspect, such as battery life or sound quality, so choose the combination you prefer most. We'll start from $50 and go up to $100, ensuring you can pick the best device for your needs and budget.
JBL Tune 660NC
An American audio giant, JBL makes audio products in all shapes and sizes. Whether you want a TWS earbud with touch controls or premium over-ear headphones, the brand has something for everyone. The first recommendation in our list of the best noise-canceling headphones are the $49.95 JBL Tune 660NC.
With over 4,200 ratings on Amazon and an average rating of 4.5 stars, the Tune 660NC are one of the most affordable headphone sets to offer active noise cancelation (up to 10dB) that cuts out low and mid-range frequencies. Putting them on, you'll notice a significant drop in background sounds, such as that of a fan, people talking at a distance, or the sound of an airplane engine.
Regarding sound quality, the JBL Tune 660NC is excellent for a $50 device and offers decent call quality. The device can provide up to 44 hours of listening time, lasting a couple of days on a single charge. Further, they support USB-C charging, so you don't have to carry a separate cable. Last but not least, the relatively lightweight headphones are available in three colors: black, blue, and white.
1More SonoFlow
The 1More SonoFlow active noise-canceling headphones cost $99.99, but they are often discounted on Amazon, where they have over 2,000 ratings and an average of 4.4 stars. We've also included these in our 10 best noise-canceling headphones list. For the price, the device offers similar noise cancelation as the JBL Tune 660NC, except it has an ambient sound mode and better battery life.
The 1More SonoFlow does well at cutting out low and mid-range frequencies. Although you might hear some loud sounds through the cancelation, the device blocks most ambient sounds, like that of a fan, a distant chatter, etc. You also get a transparency mode for hearing your surroundings, but it's not among the best in the segment. Nonetheless, it does a fair job.
Another reason to consider the 1More SonoFlow is its battery life. The company claims that these 250-gram headphones can last up to 50 hours with noise cancelation. If you turn it off, you can get up to 70 hours of listening time, one of the highest by any other model in our list. Other key features of the device include support for high-resolution audio via LDAC, an adjustable equalizer with 12 presets, and multipoint connectivity for up to two devices.
Edifier W820NB Plus
Next up on the list are the Edifier W820NB Plus Hybrid active noise-canceling headphones. They are often available between $65 to $80, but at the moment, you can get them on Amazon for $67.99 (including a $12 coupon), with over 1,000 ratings that secure an average of 4.3 stars.
These 221-gram headphones don't just feature noise cancelation, but they provide hybrid noise cancelation (up to 43dB) that automatically adjusts to your environment. So, if you're walking down a noisy sidewalk, the device will drown most of the background noise. The processing does take a toll on the battery life, which comes down to 33 hours with ANC, but 40 without, so it should still be good for a few days of usage on a single charge.
With 40mm drivers, the Bluetooth v5.2 headphones support LDAC codec for high-quality wireless audio. You also get ambient sound mode, which lets you hear what's happening around you. Further, they also support quick charging via Type-C, wherein plugging the device in for 10 minutes provides enough juice for listening for up to seven hours. You can also take hands-free calls.
Sennheiser HD 450BT
Our next recommendation is from the German manufacturer Sennheiser, one of the world's most renowned audio equipment manufacturers. If you're looking for noise-canceling headphones with great sound quality, the Sennheiser HD 450BT, with over 6,100 ratings on Amazon and an average of 4.2 stars, are for you.
These provide decent sound isolation, especially for low-frequency noises, such as the distant sound of vehicles on the road, aircraft engines, air conditioning units, etc. However, like others in this list, the device only slightly tones down, like a loud conversation or loud honking, which is valid for most headphones under $100.
However, the strongest suit of these 238-gram headphones remains their sound quality. Whether you like the bass notes, vocals, or you pay close attention to the instruments in a song, the Sennheiser HD 450BT have got you covered. Other features include Bluetooth v5.0, support for AAC and AptX Low Latency codec, access to voice assistants, hands-free calls, a customizable equalizer, and a battery that lasts up to 30 hours with noise cancelation.
They are $180 on the official site, but an ongoing Amazon deal slashes their price to $99.99.
Anker Soundcore Life Q30
The best noise-canceling headphones under $100, with over 57,000 ratings giving them 4.5 stars on Amazon, are the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 at $79.99. They offer three sound modes: Indoor, Outdoor, and Transport. The Indoor mode helps dampen voices and other mid-range frequencies. Similarly, the Outdoor and Transport settings are suitable for walking on a windy street and riding in vehicles, respectively.
Overall, the headphones are excellent at drowning a significant amount of background noise, better than others in the segment, and on par with some more expensive alternatives. It is important to mention that active noise cancelation is available only in the wireless mode. You also get a transparency mode that boosts external sounds.
With ANC on, users get up to 40 hours of battery life. Further, the device supports fast USB-C charging; a quick five-minute charge can give up four hours of listening time. In terms of sound quality, the Anker Soundcore Life Q30's 40mm dynamic drivers generate punchy bass and clear highs, with an option to customize the equalizer using the companion app.
Moreover, the Soundcore Life Q30 are the segment's most balanced and practical noise-canceling headphones.