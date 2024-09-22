10 PC Parts You Can Safely Buy Used To Cut Costs On Your Next Build

It's no secret that buying a PC is expensive. Graphics cards prices have gone up as have the prices of most components. Where we once played games in 1080p, today's PCs are typically strong enough to play in 1440p or even 4K resolution. Thus, it's natural to want to save a few bucks anywhere you can. Many people shop sales and look for things like open box deals or refurbished parts. Others still will go so far as to shop for used parts, which have the capacity to dramatically drop the cost of a new PC build.

Advertisement

Shopping used is actually a pretty decent idea. It reduces the number of electronics going into landfills while also giving a still-functional piece of tech a loving home. With PCs, buying used is a bit more complicated than some other things. There are many pieces that comprise a full PC build and not all of them are great to buy used. An example is the power supply. A faulty used power supply can fry your entire system and with no warranty, there is nothing you can do but sit and watch it burn. However, if you know what to look for, you can buy more than half of a PC used with little worry.

So, while risk is inevitable in the used space, here are some PC parts that are reasonably safe to purchase used. Of course, in all instances where you buy used, make sure you buy from a trusted seller who posts plenty of pictures so you can see what you're getting.

Advertisement