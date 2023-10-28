5 Good Reasons To Finally Upgrade Your Computer Monitor

The display is one of the best things you can upgrade on your computer to improve your overall experience. Sure, it won't affect how your computer runs, but you have to remember that the monitor is the one component you're looking at while you use your computer. So, it's kind of a problem if your current monitor isn't showing you everything your PC has to offer. It's your window to the inner workings of your computer, so you probably want to make sure it's a good one. It doesn't really matter how many frames your graphics card can generate if you're staring at an ancient display that can't keep up.

It might not seem like a big deal, but an outdated monitor can seriously impact the user's experience. They can cause motion blur, ghosting, screen tearing, and a whole host of other visual errors. They can also just look dim, dingy, and not very visually appealing. This is doubly important if you're a gamer, graphic designer, video editor, 3D modeler, or anyone else who uses their computer for highly visual-oriented tasks. You need a good monitor to adequately represent what's supposed to be on that screen.

Some of you still might be hesitant to pull the trigger and make the upgrade, though. High-end monitors aren't cheap, and some really good ones can have price tags approaching four figures. There are plenty of affordable monitors that we recommend out there, too, though. Here are a few signs that you should replace your current monitor and what you should look for when you do.