How To Choose The Best Thermal Paste For Your PC

Putting together a PC yourself is often a cheaper option than opting for a pre-built one, but it requires you to know a bit more about the process. You have to install the CPU, GPU, RAM, and all the other components yourself — and it can get tedious quickly. While many CPUs with bundled coolers you buy nowadays have thermal paste pre-applied when you buy them, a lot of people like to use their own paste. This will also be something you have to do every time you remove your cooler from your CPU as the paste will be no good anymore once you do that.

There are many different thermal pastes on the market and each of them has varying degrees of effectiveness. With so many of them out there, it shouldn't be a surprise some perform better than others. Broadly speaking, you should be just fine with the majority of options you find sold on a website like NewEgg or Amazon as well as tubes you pick up in Microcenter or Best Buy.