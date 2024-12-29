Used Gaming Monitors: Pros, Cons, And What To Know Before You Buy

The biggest argument in favor of buying a pre-owned gaming monitor is that it'll save you money, and the savings could be substantial. Buying a high-end monitor can be expensive, but buying it used can slash the price by as much as 50% on websites like eBay. Keep in mind you won't be getting this year's model with that type of discount. However, when used under normal conditions, monitors last anywhere from 10 to 20 years, so if that second-hand monitor you're considering is in good shape, it could have several years of good performance ahead of it.

When you buy a used monitor, it's often sold as is by the owner, but another option is buying a certified refurbished model. Refurbished monitors are technically used, but they undergo testing and repairs to ensure they meet manufacturer standards. They often come with guarantees, including warranties, like the eBay refurbished program, so if you do end up with a dud, you can return it or get it repaired. You can often save a significant amount of money by buying a refurbished gaming monitor.

Monitors available on the second-hand market are often premium builds with wide color gamuts, high resolution, and fast refresh rates, allowing you to upgrade your gaming experience at a bargain price. If you're buying used, it usually makes the most sense to buy a high-end model because that's where the biggest savings are to be had.

