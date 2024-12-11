The Best Video Game Peripherals And Accessories To Gift This Year

It's that time of the year again; time to spread joy and give gifts to friends and family. While many people will appreciate any gift, it's never a bad idea to look for something they might truly want, maybe even related to their hobbies.

Gamers are simultaneously easy yet difficult to buy for. If you know someone who loves football, just buy them a tech gadget that makes attending games easier. And people into DIY or house repair will probably love any number of gifts from Harbor Freight. Gamer gifts, meanwhile, can be significantly more complicated, especially because the gaming industry progresses so quickly. What was a hot-ticket item six months ago could be out of date today.

This article includes some of the best gifts you could buy for gamers that aren't actual video games or gift cards, based on professional and user reviews, but not organized in any particular order. You can read a full breakdown of our methodology at the end of the article.

