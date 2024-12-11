The Best Video Game Peripherals And Accessories To Gift This Year
It's that time of the year again; time to spread joy and give gifts to friends and family. While many people will appreciate any gift, it's never a bad idea to look for something they might truly want, maybe even related to their hobbies.
Gamers are simultaneously easy yet difficult to buy for. If you know someone who loves football, just buy them a tech gadget that makes attending games easier. And people into DIY or house repair will probably love any number of gifts from Harbor Freight. Gamer gifts, meanwhile, can be significantly more complicated, especially because the gaming industry progresses so quickly. What was a hot-ticket item six months ago could be out of date today.
This article includes some of the best gifts you could buy for gamers that aren't actual video games or gift cards, based on professional and user reviews, but not organized in any particular order. You can read a full breakdown of our methodology at the end of the article.
Seagate Game Drive
The bigger and prettier the video game, the more hard drive space it needs, and games get bigger and prettier every year. If someone doesn't have enough room for the latest video games, buy them more storage.
While you can upgrade the PlayStation 5 with certain SSDs, and companies such as Seagate and Western Digital sell proprietary Xbox Series X/S expansion cards, these items are expensive for not a ton of space. If you want as much storage as possible without breaking the bank, look for something like a Seagate Game Drive. These slender external hard drives start at 2 TB and are compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Plus, some stores carry special edition Seagate drives.
However, if your gift recipient owns a Switch, an external drive won't do them any good since that console only accepts MicroSD cards. That being said, buying a MicroSD as a gift is easy since they come in a variety of sizes to fit all sorts of gift budgets. SanDisk even sells fancy special editions with Nintendo-themed iconography.
You can get Seagate Game Drives in a variety of looks and sizes, but 2 TB and 4 TB models aimed at gamers will run you about $90 and $140 (give or take a few dollars), respectively at Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and the official Seagate Store.
Official first-party controllers
Most game consoles only come packed with one controller. For some gamers, this is more than enough, but others may prefer playing games with more people, and on something a little more upscale.
While purchasing another controller can be a great idea, it's important to know the recipient's console: An Xbox controller will work for Xbox Series X/S owners, and a DualSense controller will work for PlayStation 5 users. If the person owns a Nintendo Switch, you can buy them either a new set of Joy-Cons or a larger (and more comfortable) Pro Controller.
After you sort through compatibility, you need to figure out which controller to purchase. Something with limited edition colors, or premium designs like the Xbox Elite Controller or DualSense Edge, makes a splashier statement. If you have the money, you can purchase a custom controller for Xbox consoles. No two are alike, though they take more time to ship.
Many stores sell official first-party controllers, but prices vary depending on the item. You can buy Xbox controllers starting at $59.99 on Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and the official Microsoft store. Meanwhile, PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers start at $74.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and the PlayStation Direct store. Finally, Joy-Cons start at $79.99 at Best Buy, Target, Amazon, and the Nintendo store, whereas the Pro Controller sells for $69.99 at Best Buy, Target, and the Nintendo store.
Third-party controller
First-party controllers are high quality products, but they're expensive. However, even if you don't have the money, you've still got options.
If you want to buy someone one of the best third-party controllers out there, we love the 8bitdo Pro 2. This bluetooth controller is responsive, durable, and can change button inputs to fit different game profiles — an irreplaceable feature since the controller is compatible with mobile devices, PC, and the Nintendo Switch. 8bitdo also sells a slightly less expensive version known as the SN30 Pro, which replaces the multiple profiles with a classic SNES controller-inspired shape. If you're shopping for someone who owns an Xbox, you will have to purchase a special wired 8bitdo controller.
Scuf Gaming is another excellent controller manufacturer. While this company's controllers don't work with the Nintendo Switch, all are PC compatible. Plus, Scuf offers PlayStation controllers. Scuf devices also come in a variety of colors, and some are customizable. We also can't forget to mention Hori controllers, which are all solid and reasonably priced. Unlike the competition, Hori sells arcade sticks and large Switch "joy-cons" that are more comfortable than Nintendo's official joy-cons.
8bitdo controllers start at $19.99 at the official 8bitdo storefront. Meanwhile Scuf Gaming controllers cost a pretty penny and start at $129.99 at the Scuf Gaming store. Finally, Hori's controller costs vary depending on their intended platform and start at $29.99 at the official Hori website.
LG 27-inch monitor
Unless someone uses a laptop or portable gaming device, they can't play games without a separate screen. If you want them to appreciate every pixel, you should give them the gift of a specialized gaming monitor.
27-inch screens are a nice middle ground between resolution and space accommodation. Out of all the available options (and there are a lot), many gamers heap praise on LG's 27-inch line, including the LG 27GN950-B, the LG 27GR93U-B, and the LG 27GR95QE-B. Each provides lightning-fast refresh rates for minimum lag, at least 1440p resolution, and proprietary NVIDIA and AMD GPU compatibility.
If you want to give someone the best gaming experience of their lives, LG also sells a line of 45 and 49-inch gaming monitors. These include the LG 45GR65DC-B, the LG 45GR95QE-B, and the LG 49GR85DC-B. But again, there are more gaming monitors than we could possibly list in one article. If you can't find an LG monitor, MSI's MPG 321URX QD-OLED, ASUS' ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDP, and Gigabyte's M28U Gaming Monitor are worthy alternatives.
Currently, the LG 27GR93U-B will run you a decent chunk of change. You can purchase this item for $499.99 at Best Buy and Newegg, but $699.99 at the official LG store.
Logitech Astro A10 Headset
Sound is a crucial aspect of game design, so audio clarity is a vital aspect of many gaming setups. Sound bars are one solution, but headsets are arguably superior.
Many gamers swear by the headsets of what we consider one of the best major gaming brands: Logitech. If you want to purchase one as a gift, Logitech's Astro A10 is a good starting point. Even though this headset is wired, it is a premium item designed for comfort, and it is compatible with all modern gaming platforms. While this item is inexpensive, it includes a robust microphone and comes in a variety of color options.
Since the A10 is an entry-level headset, many rival models offer more features but are also more expensive. If you have the money and want to purchase a top-of-the-line model, you can go for wired devices such as the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro or wireless headsets like the Logitech Astro A30 and the SteelSeries Arctis 7X. Again, while these are your best options, they are far from your only ones. Other noteworthy gaming headsets include the Corsair VOID RGB Elite, the Logitech G432, and HyperX's Cloud III and Cloud Alpha headsets.
You can purchase the Logitech Astro A10 for $59.99 at stores like Best Buy, Target, and the official Logitech website.
A game console
When buying a console, start with the big three: Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and the Nintendo Switch. If your recipient has a console from the prior generation, get them the successor platform, ideally with a disc drive. Otherwise, buy a console the person doesn't have. Currently, we cannot recommend the PlayStation 5 Pro because it only slightly improves game performance. Buy the PlayStation 5 Slim instead.
If you're shopping for someone who travels a lot, a handheld console is a better idea. While the Nintendo Switch is a hybrid portable device, the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, and Lenovo Legion Go are well-received alternatives that deliver mid-range PC gaming experiences. And, if you're shopping for someone whose tastes run a little more retro, the Evercade EXP-R and HyperMegaTech! Super Pocket are worthwhile pocket-sized underdogs.
Xbox Series X consoles start at $499.99 at Target, Best Buy, and the official Microsoft store, whereas Amazon is selling for $498 (and who doesn't like saving a dollar or two). Meanwhile, the Xbox Series S is priced at $348 for on Amazon and $349.99 at the official Microsoft store, while Best Buy and Target sell the console at $249.99 and $249, respectively. The PlayStation 5 Slim disc version currently retails for $424.99 at Best Buy, Target, and the PlayStation Store. As for the Nintendo Switch, its prices are a consistent $299.99 for the original model and $349.99 for the OLED model at Target, Best Buy, and the official Nintendo store.
Cable Guys controller holder
If you don't know where to look, it can be difficult to find an object that spruces up a room while also serving a gaming function.
Exquisite Gaming's Cable Guys is a series of statues that depict characters from every corner of pop culture, from "Crash Bandicoot" to "Godzilla." Each has either outstretched arms or an angled platform for holding a game controller. Cable Guy statues are universal in design, so they can hold any modern controller and even smartphones. Just try not to think how weird it might look to see a Master Chief Cable Guy holding a PlayStation 5 controller.
Exquisite Gaming also offers alternatives for people who want to spend a little more (or less) on a gift. The company's Ikons line of stands are more expensive, but that extra money goes toward light-up and charging features. On the other side of the price spectrum are Holdems statues, which are designed to hold miniature phones and AirPod cases. These statuettes aren't big enough to hold controllers, but many wear the faces of video game icons such as the Fall Guys and Sonic the Hedgehog.
The cost of individual Cable Guys items vary depending on the store. While they are available starting at $38.81 at the official Exquisite Gaming website, Cable Guys go for as low as $29.99 at Target and $9.99 on Amazon.
SecretLab gaming chair
A gaming setup needs to be more than just a place to house consoles, TVs, and speakers. A proper place to sit is also important — bonus points if it's stylish.
While office chairs and sofas are timeless places to rest your keister, many gamers prefer gaming chairs, and plenty swear by the SecretLab Titan Evo. These seats are arguably the most comfortable and ergonomic gaming chairs around, and they come in several sizes to fit gamers of different heights and weights. Best of all, SecretLab offers different colorways and patterns that cater to different fandoms, including "Fortnite," "World of Warcraft," and even some esports teams.
Admittedly, the SecretLab Titan Evo is an expensive product, but you get what you pay for (i.e., a lot). If you can't spend too much, other companies sell more budget-friendly chairs, one of which is Corsair's TC100 Relaxed Gaming Chair. While its build quality isn't as luxurious as SecretLab's, the TC100 is still a highly-praised, stylish, and durable chair.
When it's not on sale, you can buy a basic color Titan Evo chair for $549 or a licensed pattern starting at $624 through the official SecretLab website.
Asus ROG Strix Scope II
While most gamers associate controllers with console gaming, you can also use keyboards on the Xbox and on the PlayStation. Regardless of platform, however, a quality keyboard can make for an appreciated gift.
The ROG Strix Scope II is one of the better keyboards out there. This gaming peripheral comes packed with robust mechanical switches, programmable hotkeys, and sound-dampening foam. Plus, the ROG Strix Scope II features a detachable wrist rest and multiple tilt positions for maximum ergonomics. Another keyboard many gamers praise is the Mountain Everest 60. While this peripheral lacks a wrist rest, it has customizable RGB lighting, quality keycaps, and mechanical switches.
The ROG Strix Scope II and Mountain Everest 60 hit the middleground between affordability and quality, but if you need to go even cheaper, the SteelSeries Apex 3 is a great entry-level keyboard. Should you feel like splurging, Razer is the go-to manufacturer. Some of the company's best keyboards include the Razer Blackwidow V4 Pro and its portable cousin, the Razer Blackwidow V4 75%.
The Asus ROG Strix Scope II sells for $119.99 through the Asus website. You can also purchase the device for $118.37 through Amazon.
Razer DeathAdder V3
Unlike controllers, keyboards are only one half of a control scheme. You also need a mouse, and many make for great gifts.
Razer's mice are widely regarded as the best around. Even though Razer mice are generally expensive, they are more affordable than Razer's keyboards. The Razer DeathAdder V3 is a great starting point thanks to its cost, sensitivity, and ergonomics. The Razer Basilisk V3, meanwhile, is a more affordable option with programmable buttons and multifunction scrolling wheel. But if you want to gift the most bang for your buck, the Razer Viper V3 Pro is an uncompromising beast that looks plain but feels premium.
If Razer is too expensive, plenty of rival companies sell affordable alternatives. Steelseries mice such as the Aerox 3 and Rival 3, as well as the Logitech G305 and G403, are well-received examples. Logitech also sells its own premium gaming mouse, the Pro X, for those who want to spend a pretty penny on mice that aren't manufactured by Razer.
On any given day, you can purchase the Razer DeathAdder V3 for around $69.99 through Best Buy, Amazon, B&H, and the official Razer website.
Methodology
To find entries for this article, I started with a simple question: What would I, a gamer of over 20 years, want as a gift? This provided a few potential ideas, but not all sounded like they would win over general gamers. For instance, I know I'd love a replica of the Master Sword from "The Legend of Zelda" (complete with game-accurate sounds), but would other gamers? So I looked through wishlists other gamers authored, but then I had to do some pruning.
Because I only had so much space to work with, I removed gift ideas that weren't that well-known. After that, I focused on entries that would make it in time for the holidays. Plus, every entry needed alternatives if the item was sold out, if a peripheral was too pricey, or if an item was designed for one gaming platform in mind. While many gift ideas in this list are available at numerous sites and retail stores, specialty items were given the spotlight if they were of high enough quality.