10 Great Gift Ideas From Harbor Freight Under $100
Harbor Freight's low prices and variety of tools, tech, and home improvement products can help you find a great gift for just about anyone. From housewarming gifts to Christmas presents, Harbor Freight carries a large selection of products in stores and online. The brand is primarily known for offering affordable DIY tools, hardware, and accessories. Beyond its tool lineup, you can also find outdoor equipment, lighting, security cameras, cleaning supplies, electronics, and occasionally even toys.
House brands like Bauer, Hercules, and Pittsburgh are of decent quality for the price, allowing you to save money and feel good about the gift you're giving. In addition to already-low prices, Harbor Freight also offers coupons and sometimes free or extremely cheap basics (think scissors, batteries, etc.), which means you can score a little gift for yourself, too. Keep your spending under $100 (including tax) with these great finds from Harbor Freight that will make excellent gifts.
1. GEENI DOORPEEK 1080p Video Doorbell
Harbor Freight Tools carries popular smart home technology, including the GEENI DOORPEEK video doorbell. This smart video doorbell sends you a 24/7 livestream of your front porch, back porch, garage entryway, or other entrances to your home. It's small and slender like a regular doorbell but includes a motion sensor and a 1080p camera to capture visitors, delivery people, and passersby. You can see them without them seeing you, whether you're at home or away.
The DOORPEEK connects to your home's Wi-Fi network and takes the place of a regular hardwired doorbell. Once installed, you can download the app for Android or Apple and get real-time streaming and updates. There's also a built-in microphone and speakerphone so you can talk to visitors at the door, even if you're not at home. When the doorbell detects a visitor, you'll receive an alert on your phone to check the livestream. And unlike other smart doorbells and cameras, you don't have to sign up for subscriptions or ongoing storage costs. The GEENI DOORPEEK video doorbell retails for $69.99.
2. BAUER 9 Gallon 4.5 Peak Horsepower Wet/Dry Vacuum
Shop vacs go where your regular household vacuum can't, and there's no shortage of ways you can use one. They're ideal for cleaning up wet and dry messes, especially when you have large volumes of gunk and mixed debris. For a practical gift-giving idea, you can't go wrong with Bauer's 9-gallon 4.5 peak horsepower wet-dry vacuum.
This wet/dry vacuum comes with a 7-foot hose and a 10-foot power cord to give you a generous cleaning range. It's portable and lightweight so you can take it between your home, garage, workshop, and outdoor areas with ease. An ergonomic top handle makes it easy to carry, or you can take advantage of the wheeled base for simpler maneuvering. This vacuum also comes with a separate blower port so you can blast debris off your driveway or patio, clean out hard-to-reach corners, or even dry your car after a wash. The Bauer 9-gallon 4.5 peak horsepower wet-dry vacuum retails for $74.99, with more and less expensive options available based on size and power.
3. BAUER 8V Cordless Variable Speed Rotary Tool Kit, 40 Piece
For hobbyists, crafters, and DIY homeowners, the Bauer 40-piece 8V Cordless Variable Speed Rotary Tool Kit expands their crafty potential. Comparable to a Dremel 8100-N/21, the Bauer rotary tool kit includes a lightweight, comfortable hand tool with multiple attachments for cutting, polishing, carving, and precision work. It retails for $49.99, saving you about 36% compared to the Dremel version.
The rotary tool runs on 8V lithium-ion battery power. You can adjust the rotation speed based on the materials you're working with, with a max speed of 30,000 RPM. The on/off switch is easy to access, even when you're in the middle of a job. At less than a pound, the tool is easy to hold and use for long periods of time. The kit includes a built-in battery and charging cable, multiple grinding stones, diamond grinding bits, a wire brush, a safety guard, sanding drums, cut off wheels, wool polishing wheels, a spanner wrench, a nylon carrying case, and more.
4. PITTSBURGH Tool Set with 4-Drawer Chest, 105 Piece
If you have a new homeowner in your life, a college graduate, or a newlywed-couple-to-be, the Pittsburgh 105-piece tool set with a 4-drawer chest makes a great starter tool set. It's a comprehensive tool set that will help your recipient cover the basics while they work on building up their own unique collection.
Retailing for $59.99, the Pittsburgh tool set includes a variety of wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, sockets, Allen keys, precision screwdrivers, and bits. They're organized in a sturdy, four-drawer storage case with a top handle, doubling as a portable toolbox. Each tool has a designated place within the box to make it easier to find the tool or bit you're looking for. The tools are also pretty durable given the cost of the kit. The sockets and wrenches are made of tempered carbon steel. They're made to resist rust and corrosion, so your recipient can keep these tools for a long time.
5. Foldable Aluminum Sports Chair
For camping enthusiasts, sports fans, concert-goers, or backyard dreamers, there's always room for more chairs. This foldable aluminum sports chair comes in two colors (green or blue), both of which retail for $34.99 each. The lightweight aluminum frame is easy to carry by hand. It also folds flat for transporting in the car or storing in the garage or shed when you're not using it.
The chair also includes a connected side table that you can flip up to use or leave flat by your side when you don't need it. On the opposite side, you'll find a zippered side pocket to store your books, magazines, tablet, or other items, as well as two smaller pockets for your reading glasses, sunglasses, or phone. There's also a deep bottle holder to keep your favorite beverage at arm's reach. The chair alone makes a great gift. Or, you can pair it with a matching foldable camping table that includes a lower shelf and four built-in cup holders for $27.99.
6. CENTRAL MACHINERY Dual-Drum Rotary Rock Tumbler
You don't have to be a geologist or crystal expert to appreciate the beauty of tumbled rocks. This dual-drum rotary rock tumbler by Central Machinery makes it easy to smooth and polish rocks, glass, metal, and semi-precious stones. Just put your materials into the drum, add your polishing media and water, and set the machine to tumble for a few days.
This rock tumbler is unique in that it includes two separate drums so you can tumble two types of materials at once. The drums can hold up to six pounds of rocks at once to help you get more from each tumble run. Some customers have reported using the tumbler to clean old coins or parts, so your recipient will have plenty of ways to use it. Compared to other rock tumblers, this tumbler runs quietly and seals well to avoid leaks. Harbor Freight also sells tumbling media in various types, grits, and quantities.
7. GORDON 20-in-1 Multi-Tool
Versatile and practical, a good multi-tool will always be a great gift item that just about anyone will find a use for. The Gordon 20-in-1 multi-tool puts your most necessary tools right into your pocket. At $39.99, this isn't a cheap checkout-aisle pocket knife, but rather a decent piece of pocket equipment that will last for years.
Inside the folding design, you'll find 20 tools to use in everyday applications, including pliers, a wire cutter, a can opener, an 8-inch ruler, a saw, a gut hook, a serrated knife, a window breaker, scissors, various files, and more. Each of these tools is made of stainless steel to resist rust, corrosion, and stains. Customers compare the quality of this 20-in-1 tool to Leatherman and other more expensive multi-tools and claim they're great helpers for camping, crafting, farm work, fishing, and other activities. The tool also comes in a handy fitted fabric case with a snap-over cover to protect it from the elements when you're not using it.
8. UNION SAFE COMPANY Large Personal Portable Security Safe
From guns and ammo to watches and jewelry, most everyone has valuables that are best kept under lock and key. For those who need extra security for their goods while on the go, Harbor Freight carries a great personal portable security safe by Union Safe Company. It's large enough to hold a handgun, money, jewelry, and similar items yet small and lightweight enough to pack in a suitcase. It's also TSA-approved so you can take it with you wherever you travel.
Made of 16 gauge steel, this durable personal safe gives you peace of mind when you need it most. It also includes a sturdy steel cable that attaches to the inside of the safe. This allows you to secure the safe to a stationary structure so that no one can steal it. It comes with two keys so you can keep a backup copy (just in case).
9. GORDON 3.4 in. Tactical Folding Knife
There are endless uses for a good pocket knife, and you might be surprised at the quality of the Gordon 3.4-inch tactical folding knife. Its sleek, sharp appearance makes it a great gift idea for every adult on your list. It opens with one hand and folds smoothly without hassle. Opposite its half-serrated corrosion-resistant blade, the knife's handle also includes a glass buster and seatbelt cutter that can help you out in an emergency.
This knife has earned a 4.6-star average rating on Harbor Freight's website, with 93% of customers recommending it. It achieved perfect scores on price, quality, great value for the money, and size/weight, with other customers calling attention to its durability and ease of use. The blade stays sharp even with everyday use and can cut through materials like cardboard with ease. At $14.99, you might even pick up an extra one for yourself.
10. LUMINAR OUTDOOR 20 ft. 10 Bulb Outdoor Solar String Lights
Good lighting can completely transform a space, especially on a patio or around a firepit. To upgrade a loved one's outdoor spaces, Luminar Outdoor's 20-foot outdoor solar string lights make a great addition. These trendy bulbs rely on solar power to brighten up patios, gardens, or walkways, so you can put them just about anywhere. And since they're solar powered, they'll turn on automatically when the sun goes down — no extra wiring required.
Each string of lights comes with 10 bulbs that are shatter-resistant and rated for outdoor use. They're designed to stand up to wind, rain, and snow, and can illuminate your yard for as long as eight hours at a time. The lights charge via a solar panel that you can position wherever you get the most sunlight. Flexible mounting positions and 8.5 feet of lead wire give you more options to mount the solar panel, which means you'll have more control over where you hang your lights. Each set of lights retails for $34.99, making this an economical gift idea.