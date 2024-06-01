Every Major Shop Vacuum Brand Ranked Worst To Best

You may be taken aback when you realize buying a shop vacuum is much harder than one may assume. Your next-door neighbor will swear by their 16-gallon corded Craftsman, but the internet will tell you buying anything apart from Milwaukee's cordless options or Tineco's tech savvy canister is an abomination.

The variety of options is honestly incredible, and it's never fun to blow a few hundred dollars on something you might not like. One thing that will majorly impact your decision is the brand you opt to go with. Every fruit in the field will claim it's the sweetest, but picking out a good one requires some sound knowledge. And while "good" may be a subjective word, when it comes to shop vac brands, it refers to unwavering consistency and a strong legacy.

There are brands that date back to the 1800s and brands that have just set their roots in recent times, so we're going to run down the major players in the shop vac industry to ensure you only have the best options at your disposal. You'll see most of these companies named in most lists of major vacuum brands as well, which is further testament to their popularity.