Every Major Shop Vacuum Brand Ranked Worst To Best
You may be taken aback when you realize buying a shop vacuum is much harder than one may assume. Your next-door neighbor will swear by their 16-gallon corded Craftsman, but the internet will tell you buying anything apart from Milwaukee's cordless options or Tineco's tech savvy canister is an abomination.
The variety of options is honestly incredible, and it's never fun to blow a few hundred dollars on something you might not like. One thing that will majorly impact your decision is the brand you opt to go with. Every fruit in the field will claim it's the sweetest, but picking out a good one requires some sound knowledge. And while "good" may be a subjective word, when it comes to shop vac brands, it refers to unwavering consistency and a strong legacy.
There are brands that date back to the 1800s and brands that have just set their roots in recent times, so we're going to run down the major players in the shop vac industry to ensure you only have the best options at your disposal. You'll see most of these companies named in most lists of major vacuum brands as well, which is further testament to their popularity.
10. Tineco
In a list filled with brands that have been through World Wars and the birth of the United Nations, Tineco's birth in 1998 stands out. To have set foot in the cleaning industry as the first generation to grow up with the internet, Tineco has done a solid job of implementing modern technology and utilizing social media influencers to make sure they don't fall behind in the race. After all, age is just a number.
Tineco has about ten shop vacs on their website, all decked out with aesthetically appealing designs, LED screens, and a bunch of up-to-date self cleaning and self-propelling features. The descriptions alone are enough to make a person want to get their hands on one. Unfortunately, all that glitters isn't gold, and once you look past the fancy tidbits, there's a web of problems weaved by lack of performance and unfulfilled expectations.
People have paid hefty prices of up to $800 for these machines, only to be faced with a terribly short battery life. Nothing like the betrayal of a machine you dug a hole in your pocket for giving up on you in the middle of a deep cleanse, right? And if that elephant in the room wasn't enough, it gets even more cramped thanks to complaints of flimsy hardware and less-than-average power suction. A small family with a little cottage-core place will probably be fine with Tineco's shop vacs, but a large bustling residence with a large area to cover and questionable muck to clean might find themselves disappointed.
9. Hoover
You know you're in a real American home when you find a Hoover or two in the closet. Every corner of the country has seen or owned one at some point, and Hoover has taken every opportunity to solidify its place as a staple in our lives. It's even got one of the best cordless vacuums available for under $200.
Unfortunately, its line of wet/dry vacuums (if you can even call it a line) is sparse and narrow. The company offers a few cylindrical and slender shop vacs like the Hoover Streamline Hard Floor Wet Dry vacuum and the ONEPWR Streamline Cordless Wet Dry vacuum (both of which are way cheaper than Tineco's offerings), along with a few scattered options that feature broad storage tanks, like the Hoover 6 Gallon Cordless Shop Vacuum. The battery-powered options are a hit amongst users, especially if they already have the ONEPWR battery and charger at home.
Despite the popularity and availability of some pretty convenient features, complaints about random malfunctions and deteriorating performance have hammered away at the solid reputation that Hoover once had. Awkward design changes and poor suction have added more nails into the coffin, putting "user friendly" at the bottom of the list of their admirable qualities.
8. Stanley
The first ever automobile was created in 1886. Before that, the light bulb made its debut in 1879, the telephone in 1876, and traffic lights in 1868. But before any of these developments, when the only things around were horse-driven carriages and bell-shaped skirts, came Stanley in 1843. The word "old" is an understatement, and a legacy like that is bound to make sure you're playing the game with the big boys. The company merged with Black and Decker back in 2010, which has left people wondering who actually makes Stanley power tools these days. The answer is, the merged company makes its own products, and owns Craftsman and DeWalt as well.
Stanley's a pretty big name when it comes to tape measures, but its shop vacs are not to be taken lightly either. They've got a proportional mix of stainless steel and plastic build shop vacs, plus a couple of cordless options thrown in the mix so you can base your choice based on preference of build, portability, and durability. The shop vacs generally come with 1 to 12 gallon tanks, which is a pretty solid range but nothing too extraordinary. Moderate suction power, great value for money, easy to navigate, and well-reputed quality — it's a fantastic deal for homeowners. Users tend to find that most of the models fall short in the size aspect since they average around 6-8 gallons.
7. Shop-Vac
Shop for vacs at Shop-Vac? That's got to be where the best ones are, right? For some users, yes. To others, nothing could be further from the truth. Let's take it right from the top, shall we? Enter the Shop-Vac website, where you do a quick skim of what's available. It's easy to see that they've got a pleasantly surprising collection that is neatly sorted into categories by gallon size (which, by the way, goes up to a massive 25 gallon maximum), with options that feature all the way to 6.5 HP. How cool is that? You know you can get a powerful and mighty shop vac right here if you ever need it. Once the features are to your liking, the cheaper price tags aren't disappointing either. Everything that comes to mind when you think of a classic shop vac, this brand has it. The design, the performance, and a trusted name in the market.
So, what has tipped the scales from Shop-Vac to other brands? There are multiple speculations for that, but at the center of it would be the lack of evolution with modern times. The brand tends to miss with its cheap accessories and build, often being the only complaint with an otherwise perfect machine. User reviews claim that the width and size of the hose on quite a lot of the products seem to be another problem, while most of the time, it is just the appeal of modern innovation that has shifted the dynamics that were once set in stone.
6. Bissell
"Every purchase saves pets", says their website. That means if you go and buy a shop vac from Bissell right now, a portion of your money will go to the health and housing of a cute little doggo or an adorable kitten. Last time we checked, the world had simultaneously arrived at the consensus that the sole purpose of life and only source of happiness were cuddles from our furry friends, so no further discussion should be required to tell you that Bissell is a popular brand amongst Americans. Oh, and while we're here, they've also got their own line of pet-hair erasing products. It's worth checking out the website only to look at the charming little dogs posing next to the vacuums, and you'll see why they've got the best vacuum cleaners for pet owners.
If you take a look at their shop vac range, the first thing you notice is the price range, which goes from $100-$400, which is far more affordable than what Tineco offers with a similar build. The next thing you'll see is that the models are built very differently to the barrel-and-tin shaped wet/dry vacs that we typically have, with a taller and more slender modern build. Buyers find this model tons easier to use since it's much more lightweight and mobile, making navigation effortless. However, the modern-esque design with the hard plastic and cheaper build is quite like a double-edged sword, since the added benefit of portability and a featherweight takes away from the durability and longevity of their products, not making them ideal for industrial use. But hey, pets, am I right?
5. VacMaster
"Vacuums only, please, we're purists!" That's not Vacmaster's official slogan, but maybe it should have been. While other brands on our list feature a heap of other products, Vacmaster is one of the brands that is a ranger of vacuums and related accessories alone. And to be fair, they've pretty much nailed it, especially when it comes to commercial and industrial-grade vacuum systems with products like the BEAST series. The secret recipe? A dash of durability, a dollop of suction power, and a sprinkle of large tank sizes.
The BEAST series is extremely impressive, yes; but Vacmaster has much more to offer across different product categories. From housekeeping chores to the greasy garage, there's a different range for every purpose. And when it comes to top-tier performance, the Vacmaster Professional category offers shop vacs with a doctorate in cleaning up. Most of its products offer a delightful stroll down the avenue of affordability. However, since they're tailor-made for the roughest and toughest job sites, it's got a lot of additional options for detachable accessories that might end up costing more than you initially bargained for. The generally beefy build and powerful motor also means the shop vacs tend to be quite heavy and difficult to move around. But hey, at least you won't need the gym anymore when you've got this to move around.
4. Craftsman
They haven't got the most extensive variety at your disposal, but it's nothing to sneeze at either. Less is more, and a few of the options in the modest range are the best ones available today. With sizes ranging from "mini" (2.5 gallons) to "might as well be a small pool" (20 gallons), packing horsepower ratings from 3 to a 6.5, and a couple of models featuring HEPA and fine dust filters, Craftsman has something for everyone, from the light-duty cleaner to the heavy-duty hauler when these metrics are mixed and matched. Versatility is one of their strongest assets and they wield it well, with the Craftsman 16-Gallon Shop Vac leading the frontlines. However, behind the beams of success are a few discontent buyers, unhappy with the brand in present times.
Just like every other entity, Craftsman has a rich and illustrious history. Its latest chapter involved its acquisition by Black & Decker, putting it side by side with DeWalt. This marked new beginnings for the brand, but not without hesitation since many claimed a steady decline in quality. The prices have dropped over time, and some people are ecstatic, while others speculate that Craftsman just isn't what it used to be. Only one way to find out though, isn't it? You can read more about who exactly makes Craftsman tools and how they compare to the past and decide for yourself.
3. Milwaukee
Many, many years ago in Wisconsin, the A.H Peterson Company caught fire and burned down into nothing. But instead of scattering into ashes, the company rebuilt itself into what we know as Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation today. A century of perseverance later, Milwaukee is now a giant in the realm of power tools. Its REDLITHIUM batteries are powerful beyond expectations and the Force Logic series turns every job into a breeze. But since we're looking into shop vacs, it's time to take a peek into what they have to offer.
Milwaukee's got plenty of options (well, less than ten but don't let that fool you). The shop vacs have interchangeable motorheads, carts, and tanks, so you have more options than you know. What really sets them apart is the fact that every single one of the shop vacs is completely cordless and battery-oriented, giving users full freedom and mobility. The shop vacs (along with most of their other products) come with two different battery options — the smaller, sleeker M13, and the chunkier M18, built for longer periods of time. You can even reuse the batteries and charger with other tools because of the Milwaukee M18 Tools System. Additionally, you've got sizes ranging from 2.5 gallons to 12 gallons and some models that support bags. Users have found it perfect for quick cleanups of their cars and homes, but let's face it: they're just not in the same power class as the corded shop vacs, and they're ultimately outmatched in that specific area by the classics.
2. DeWalt
To the average man, yellow and black trigger thoughts of bees and honey, and to Harry Potter enthusiasts, these colors resemble the humble little Hufflepuffs. But in the world of high-performance workspace tools and shop vacs, they represent unwavering quality and durability offered by Stanley, and now DeWalt. Its history is a long winded series of events, yes, but for the typical consumer, it's not more than a fascinating story since each of these brands cater to diverse corners of the market and remain separate entities.
DeWalt's tools – including the shop vacs – flaunt a well-renowned premium reputation in the industry. However, this reputation for excellence comes – quite literally – at a price, as the number on the tags often reflect this premium status, positioning them on the higher end of the spectrum. But for those who prioritize quality and longevity, this is seen as a wise investment with no prominent drawbacks rather than a splurge that's heavy on the wallet. There is an extensive variety of options and something to suit every taste – a large scale of sizes, cord and cordless options, and shop vacs perfect for a little spot cleaning to heavy-duty tasks on the site. The DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum is Amazon's top pick and has stellar reviews due its humongous storage, portability, and ease of use.
1. Ridgid
Talk about aging like fine wine, because the old-timer of the industry just celebrated its 100th birthday in 2023 and it still reigns supreme as the top pick in many features and lists showcasing professional tools, including this one. From its humble beginnings with a pipe wrench to now leading at the frontlines with its wet/dry vacs, it's quite an interesting tale. And like some reputable brands mentioned above, Ridgid offers a lifetime warranty on their products — a commitment that stretches into their shop vac line, so make sure you register all of your Ridgid power tools.
From General Purpose vacs to Professional Industrial ones, along with a solid set of accessories, Ridgid offers a comprehensive range that sucks (pun intended). If there's one thing that knocks it out of the park with buyers, it's the amazing suction power. Their shop vacs have a remarkable talent for sucking up dust, debris, shavings, nails, and the rest of the competition right out of the way. The Ridgid 12-Gallon NXT HD1200 is CNN's top pick for the best shop vac in 2024 and is an excellent example of hitting that sweet spot with their ideal mix of optimum storage, portability, and amazing suction. Ridgid's pocket friendly prices seal the deal on what is already an impressive lineup of benefits, catapulting it all the way up to first place on our list.
How we ranked our shop vacuum brands
We started off be evaluating every brands shop vacuum range and evaluating their most prominent features like size, portability, accessories, build, power, and price. We then thoroughly assessed professional reviews and consumer reviews from various sources to arrive at a consensus for our ranked list. All popular products of every major brand was reviewed to give a general outlook on what the brand had to offer in the shop vac range.