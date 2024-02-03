5 Top Rated Outdoor Solar Lights To Liven-Up The Yard At Night
Instead of running up your electric bill to keep your yard lit, you can opt for solar options that draw energy from daylight to keep your outdoor area illuminated. The way it works is very simple: Most times, you'll just stick a light into the ground and let the sun do the rest of the work. These lights automatically switch on at night, and if you have enough of them, you can create a very cool-looking yard. This isn't the same as installing long-lasting solar panels; instead, it involves little lights that don't require much upkeep.
While you could end up spending quite a bit on tools to create your perfect yard, there is a perfectly reasonable way to get solar lights that won't break the bank. Everything on this list can be found at major retailers like Amazon, Home Depot, Lowe's, and many more, so you have the ability to go to a physical location or shop online, depending on what catches your eye. On top of that, each option on this list has a user score of at least 4 out of 5.
MAGGIFT Hanging Solar Lights Outdoor Waterproof Solar Garden Lights
If you want something simple, you can opt for lanterns that stick right into the ground and look nice in the process. The MAGGIFT 34-inch solar lights are priced at $24.99 on Amazon for a 2-pack, and with your purchase, you're getting the lights along with the poles they attach to. All you have to do is set them up in your yard with the included battery. No wires are required at all with these lights, and they are completely waterproof, so there's no need to worry about them being rained on either.
With all of these features, it should come as no surprise that they hold such high user scores. The MAGGIFT solar lights have a 4.4 out of 5 rating on Amazon, based on over 8,000 reviews. Some buyers do note that they wish the stake for the light went deeper into the ground, as the lanterns don't always feel as stable as they could. This doesn't guarantee it will be a problem for you, but it's something to keep in mind.
Hampton Bay Laurelview Outdoor Solar Path Light
If you're looking for something to line the pathway leading up to your door, the Laurelview outdoor path lights should be on your radar. You can pick one up from Home Depot for $9.97, but you'll likely want to pick up a bundle to fill out the entire area. A set of four is priced at $34.97, allowing you to save some cash by buying in bulk. These lights automatically turn on at night, can withstand bad weather, and all you need to do to set them up is stake them into the ground.
With over 1,100 reviews on Home Depot's website, these lights have a rating of 4.4 out of 5. The lights promise at least eight hours of light on a full battery charge, but some reviewers have noted that the actual runtime is much lower, with some even saying it's under an hour. Several factors could potentially come into play here, like not getting enough sun or having a bad battery, so it'll be something you need to keep an eye out for.
Luminar Outdoor Solar LED Garden Decorative Lights
While having a sleek light in your yard is nice, some people might prefer a more colorful and unique look. The Luminar Outdoor solar lights fit that description with hummingbird, dragonfly, and butterfly designs. You get up to eight hours of light on a full charge, and the lights automatically cycle through a range of color schemes once they're on. You can pick these up in a 3-pack from Harbor Freight for $7.99.
The affordability of the lights is a big reason why they have a 4.6 out of 5 rating on Harbor Freight's website, based on over 5,500 reviews. If you're using these more for decorative purposes than actual lighting, it's tough to go wrong. It can also be nice to see a glowing dragonfly in your yard when you look out the window at night, but you're not going to get the same type of lighting as you would from a traditional solar light.
GIGALUMI Solar Lights Outdoor Waterproof
An affordable way to light up your yard is by buying in bulk, and you can pick up a 6-pack of lights from Amazon for $25.49, or an 8-pack for $39.99. The GIGALUMI solar lights have a 4.3 out of 5 rating with over 4,000 reviews, and would be perfect for lining a walkway, or perhaps the exterior of a flowerbed. Since you're getting so many of them, you might even have enough to do both. The manufacturer claims you can get up to 12 hours of light at night if they charge all day.
There are some complaints about the brightness, so these might have a problem providing a strong light source at night if that's your main goal. If you want them for decorative purposes, they should be more than sufficient. They are also fully waterproof, so there's no need to worry about bringing them inside during a storm.
Anordsem Solar Firework Lights
The Anordsem lights are unique in that they resemble fireworks more than traditional lanterns. This makes them a suitable option for those who want to liven up their yard with a playful aesthetic, rather than something that would fit any yard. These lights would look great in a flowerbed, but you're also free to sprinkle them around the outside of your house as much as you like. They are waterproof and can be powered on for eight to 10 hours at a time. It's recommended to give them four to six hours of sunlight for a full charge, so you'll want to ensure they can get that. You can pick these up in a 2-pack from Amazon for $15.88.
User reviews are at 4.3 out of 5 based on over 7,600 ratings on Amazon. As is the case with many solar lights, some buyers report the lights not staying lit as long as advertised. However, it's hard to determine if this is a defect with the lights themselves, or if they aren't receiving enough sunlight.