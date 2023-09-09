The 10 Best PS5 Storage Options: Never Run Out Of Space Again

The PS5 is an amazing console by itself, but it's even better when you add extra storage. Although the PS5 officially has 825GB of storage, only 667.2GB is free for games. With huge games like Red Dead Redemption 2 (120GB) or ARK: Survival Evolved (250GB), available storage on the PS5 can quickly disappear. There are a few ways to free up storage space on your PS5, or you can simply upgrade your overall storage by adding an extra internal M.2 SSD or an external SSD.

The best PS5 storage options are speedy, large in size, and compatible with the PlayStation 5's powerful system. If you're interested in an internal M.2 SSD, you'll want to consider looking for high read/write speeds, ideally above 6,000 Mbps (megabits per second) for read speed and above 7,000 Mbps for write speed. External SSDs won't offer read/write speeds quite this fast and are mainly suitable for PS4 games.

Then, you should weigh your budget against how much future storage you might potentially need. A 4TB SSD will cost a lot, but it'll be a while until you hit max storage capacity. You'll also need to make sure the SSD you choose will fit inside the PS5's M.2 slot and that the heat sink is properly sized.

To help you avoid the time-consuming research process, we've done it for you! We've rounded up the 10 best PS5 storage options, including premium and budget tiers, as well as a few external drive options.