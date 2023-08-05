10 Essential PS5 Accessories You Should Be Using

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The arrival of the PlayStation 5 was unlike any major console launch in recent memory. Debuting in November 2020 in the midst of crippling supply chain issues caused by a global pandemic, the platform faced a scarcity issue that made its penetration of the user base a stop-and-start trickle rather than the usual tidal wave. What's more, the rollout of AAA titles that really showed off the hardware's impressive capabilities — it can run games in native 4K and hit 120 frames per second — was scattered and unaccompanied by the typical industry hoopla.

Fast-forward to today, however, and PS5 users are in a much better place. It's readily available to purchase, for one. What's more, exclusive games like "God of War Ragnarok" and "Horizon: Forbidden West" and mastered-for-PS5 versions of "The Last of Us Part 1," "Marvel's Spider-Man," and "Ghosts of Tsushima" have the audience experiencing the kind of next-level gameplay Sony promised.

Of course, as much as the PS5 has going on under the hood, there are always ways to make your gaming session easier, more enjoyable, or more involved. Tons of accessories have hit the market aiming to enhance time on the PS5. Which ones are most worth your money? Here's a list of the most essential.