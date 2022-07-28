You Won't Find Sony's Logo On This PlayStation-Approved iPhone Game Controller

Backbone CEO Maneet Khaira took to the PlayStation Blog on July 28 with a formal announcement detailing the new partnership, including all the nitty gritty details about the controller's unique feature set. It's worth noting that the controller links to the official Backbone app and is promised to work with any App Store game, Apple Arcade game, or Remote Play game on either the PS4 or PS5. For the latter, you'll want to make sure your internet connection is up to snuff, and we strongly recommend upgrading to Wi-Fi 6 before doing any serious cloud gaming or remote gaming over the network.

The Backbone One – PlayStation Edition controller is designed after the PS5 visual layout, including the "elegant colors, materials, and finishes" of the DualSense and its peripherals, all the way down to the face buttons. Using the aforementioned Backbone app, you can quickly view updates to the PlayStation catalog. The controller doesn't need to be hooked up to an external charger between uses since it pulls its energy directly from the iPhone placed in the center of the controller. That said, it doesn't seem like there's any haptic feedback or adaptive trigger support here — though the 3.70-inch tall and 1.28-inch deep controller can contract from a max length of 10.14 inches down to just 6.94 inches when not in use.

You can purchase the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition controller for iPhone directly from the Backbone website for $99.99. Purchase orders are valid in "the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, and the United Kingdom" for now, according to the company, though it sounds like more countries will be able to purchase the DualSense-themed iPhone controller soon.