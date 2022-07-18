Apple Arcade Is About To Lose A Bunch Of Games

Although the subscription business model is basically the standard for videos and music these days, it hasn't taken the gaming industry by storm yet. That's especially true on mobile, where the quality of games and their prices made paying a monthly fee seem absurd. That's why Apple Arcade was a rather bold and risky move, even for the company — and, for a time, it seemed to be quite successful. But as with many streaming services, especially video platforms, titles come and go, sometimes silently. Following a practice set by Netflix, Apple now seems to be publicly listing games that will be leaving its subscription service, raising a few questions about what happens when an Apple Arcade title is removed.

It doesn't really have to be the case, but it has become common practice for videos and now games to leave certain platforms after a period of time. This could happen due to a license agreement or a period of exclusivity expiring. On the one hand, this means a game or video could then be made available on other platforms and reach wider audiences. On the other hand, sometimes they just disappear completely.

Apple Arcade has also said goodbye to some exclusive titles in the past, but generally speaking, only one or two games have left at a time. That isn't the case this time around, however, as Apple has added a new Leaving Soon tab to Arcade that gives subscribers a heads up about titles that will be removed in the near future. Based on that section, it looks like as many as 15 titles will be pulled, possibly all at once (via TouchArcade).