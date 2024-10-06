How To Use Keyboard And Mouse With Your PS5

While the PlayStation 5 (PS5) is primarily designed for use with a DualSense controller, you can also utilize a keyboard and mouse for gaming. This alternative input method can be particularly beneficial for first-person shooters and real-time strategy games, where rapid reflexes and accurate aiming can significantly impact gameplay performance. Additionally, if you're accustomed to PC gaming, this setup provides a more familiar experience on the console.

Beyond gaming, connecting a keyboard and mouse can greatly enhance your experience while chatting with friends, navigating menus, or even browsing the web using the PS5's hidden browser. What's more, you can use the keyboard to easily search for new games, Netflix titles, or YouTube videos, making the PS5 a more versatile entertainment hub.

The best part is that the PS5 supports almost all wired, wireless, and Bluetooth keyboards and mice, so compatibility won't be an issue. Below, we'll guide you through the process of connecting and using these devices with your PS5. So, let's dive in.