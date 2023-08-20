Major Gaming Headset Brands Ranked Worst To Best
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A good headset can radically change your gaming experience by making a game's soundscape more immersive, especially if the headset utilizes 3D audio. Gaming headsets are also useful for playing multiplayer games because they are usually paired with a microphone, making them essential tools for plug-and-play setups. However, just because gaming headsets are helpful doesn't mean all of them are great. Some are dirt cheap and look and feel like it, while others are decent budget options but lack comfort or sound quality.
There are two types of gaming headsets you should consider — open-back and closed-back. Open-back headphones are not fully sealed around the ear cup. This allows noise to leak out of the headphone and creates a more natural sound environment, making them more immersive. The drawback to this type of headphone is that you can hear everything in the room and vice versa. Closed-back headphones, on the other hand, have a full enclosure for the ear cup. This helps isolate the sound inside your headphones and keeps sound from getting in or out. However, closed-back headphones can warp the sound profile, and they can be uncomfortable long term.
Here, we have ranked the major gaming headset brands from worst to best. We factored in everything from build quality, sound quality, and extra features like software to determine which of these are worth the money and which ones are worth skipping over.
9. Bengoo
Bengoo produces some incredibly cheap headsets, and that shows in the actual build quality and the reviews. Despite that, the brand's most popular headset has over 100,000 reviews on Amazon, is a bestseller on the site, and has earned plenty of dedicated fans.
The build quality is often plasticky and cheap, and some users have complained about the ear cups being too small. The microphone also leaves a lot to be desired, while the bass can be overly aggressive which can lead to it drowning out the rest of the sound profile.
On the other hand, you can get the Bengoo G9000 headset for as little as $22, which is about one-fifth of what you'll pay for a midrange headset. So if you're on a tight budget or getting a kid their first gaming headset, these might just be worth it. You can certainly do a lot worse at this price point!
8. Asus
Asus makes a wide range of gaming products — including Steam Deck competitor the ASUS ROG Ally — but they aren't particularly known for their gaming headsets. There is a reason for that, as the company makes everything from super budget to midrange headsets, but none of them really stand out. Even their more expensive headsets have quality control issues, and you can usually find something better at a similar price point.
The company's TUF H5 headset, for example, feels pretty cheap for the price. Users also report all kinds of issues ranging from crackling and popping issues to the mic not responding. Users have also frequently reported the set breaking after only mild use. That's quite a few problems for a headset that costs $95.
If you're on an absolute budget, you would probably be better off with the Bengoo option. If you have any extra room in the budget, you can probably find something a lot more worthwhile than ASUS's offerings.
7. Turtle Beach
There was once a time when Turtle Beach headphones were the gold standard for gaming headsets. The company still makes decent products today, but they are much more geared toward the budget and midrange market. Most of Turtle Beach's products range in the $25 to $40 range, and they have large comfortable ear cups and a detachable mic. It's certainly not a bad choice for a budget option.
The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 is the company's flagship wireless headset. It boasts a solid 40-hour battery life, 50mm drivers, and a flip-to-mute mic. At $200, it's approaching the top end for gaming headsets. However, some users have complained about the headband being too tight and the lackluster wireless experience.
While it isn't the worst headset you can get, you can definitely do better. That's especially true once you start shelling out close to $200 for a headset.
6. HyperX
HyperX is a gamer-focused brand that makes several gaming peripherals, and the company has headphones on the market ranging from budget options all the way to premium headsets. Some of their lower-end products are actually a great deal for the price. A great example is the HyperX Cloud III headphones, which currently have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. It's a solid pair of gaming headphones for just $100.
At the higher end, though, the company is outclassed by its competitors. The flagship HyperX Cloud Orbit S currently sells for $220. It has a lot of great features like onboard audio control, detachable mics, and excellent Audeze planar magnetic drivers. While the sound quality is great, users complain about the cheap build quality and the buggy software.
If you're spending that much on headphones, you will probably be better off with one of the options below. However, for a decent budget option, the HyperX Cloud III is an excellent choice.
5. Razer
Razer is one of the most popular gaming peripheral brands out there. The company has earned a loyal following, even if some are critical of the brand's build quality at times. Razer has a gaming headset line, and it has several options in the midrange to premium price point.
On the whole, Razer doesn't have the best-feeling products out there, but they do deliver a stellar sound experience at a great price. The wired Razer BlackShark V2 X is a popular headset that receives rave reviews online. Users praise both the sound and build quality — all of which is delivered for just $50.
The company's premium headset, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is one of the company's best products. With 70 hours of battery life, excellent wireless performance, excellent sound, and sturdy construction, it's clear to see why that's the case. The fact that Razer is this low on the list is a testament to how stiff the competition is at the upper levels.
4. Corsair
Corsair is another popular gaming peripheral brand, and they make some of the best products in any space they come in, whether that's RGB RAM or gaming headsets.
One of the best headsets the brand makes is the Corsair Virtuoso Wireless SE. This headset is surprisingly understated for Corsair, with only a few RGB spots on the brand for each ear cup and a band of light on the detachable mic. Otherwise, it has a very upscale appearance that would feel right in just about any environment. The headset is also very comfortable to wear for long gaming sessions.
The sound quality is good but not quite what you would get from a standard high-end headset, and the iCue software can be a bit frustrating to use if you want to fine-tune the sound experience. Still, if you're looking for one of the best-looking and performing gaming headsets, you won't go wrong picking up the Virtuoso Wireless SE. You can get it for around $175 right now.
3. Logitech
Logitech is another one of the top dogs in the gaming peripheral space. The company's line of gaming mice, in particular, is consistently considered among the best. The company makes products both for gaming and more office-oriented environments.
Like most brands, Logitech has options that range from budget to premium options, but it is the premium options that really stand out. The second generation Logitech G Pro x 2 Lightspeed, which costs $249, has one of the best sound profiles among gaming headsets, and the Lightspeed wireless technology is among the most reliable in any brand. There's a reason Logitech is a trusted brand by esports players.
The headset also supports wired connections and can connect to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles. That makes it a great option if you find yourself playing a lot of different games. However, as great as Logitech's offerings are, there are still two brands that beat out the sound quality and overall experience.
2. Audeze
Audeze has the best sound experience from a purely technical sound point. Practically every headset the company produces blows the competition out of the water. The Audeze Planar drivers are 90mm, which is significantly larger than other gaming headsets. The result is deep bass and crisp high tones. The Maxwell headset retails for $299 and delivers an impressive 80 hours of battery life, a low-latency wireless connection, and AI noise filtering for the microphone to block out background noise.
If you're looking for the absolute best of the best, though, you could shell out for the Audeze LCD-GX. This is an $899 open-back headset that has an unparalleled audio experience, especially in the gaming headset space. This is essentially a pair of audiophile headphones that have been tweaked to appeal to gamers. It's expensive, but if you're an audiophile and a gamer it may be worth the cost to you.
1. SteelSeries
SteelSeries is an iconic gaming brand that grew into its own as the gaming tournament scene exploded in the 2010s. The company offers a number of peripherals, from mice to mechanical keyboards, and its standout headset is the Arctis Nova Pro, which is not only the best gaming headset you can get but just an all-around great wireless headset to have for watching movies or listening to music. Many of this brand's offerings come with a cost — the Arctis Nova Pro retails for $349 — but SteelSeries stands among the best and earns that price with high-quality audio performance and best-in-class features.
The Arctis Nova Pro supports Hi-Fi audio, Spatial Audio, and active noise cancellation. The headset also comes with the Infinity Power Station which allows users to adjust settings on the headset, charge a backup battery, and adjust other settings without ever leaving their game. The Arctis Nova Pro is the best headset you can get for gaming, which makes SteelSeries the best brand for getting high-quality gaming headsets.