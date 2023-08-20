Major Gaming Headset Brands Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A good headset can radically change your gaming experience by making a game's soundscape more immersive, especially if the headset utilizes 3D audio. Gaming headsets are also useful for playing multiplayer games because they are usually paired with a microphone, making them essential tools for plug-and-play setups. However, just because gaming headsets are helpful doesn't mean all of them are great. Some are dirt cheap and look and feel like it, while others are decent budget options but lack comfort or sound quality.

There are two types of gaming headsets you should consider — open-back and closed-back. Open-back headphones are not fully sealed around the ear cup. This allows noise to leak out of the headphone and creates a more natural sound environment, making them more immersive. The drawback to this type of headphone is that you can hear everything in the room and vice versa. Closed-back headphones, on the other hand, have a full enclosure for the ear cup. This helps isolate the sound inside your headphones and keeps sound from getting in or out. However, closed-back headphones can warp the sound profile, and they can be uncomfortable long term.

Here, we have ranked the major gaming headset brands from worst to best. We factored in everything from build quality, sound quality, and extra features like software to determine which of these are worth the money and which ones are worth skipping over.