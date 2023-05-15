Major Gaming Mouse Brands Ranked Worst To Best

The first computer mouse was built by Bill English in 1964, but it took a couple of decades before it was a commercial success. Even then, it was primarily used for specific tasks, and using it to control the player's vision in free look didn't come until 1994 when Bungie released "Marathon" on the Macintosh. Then it found a home on the PC, with "Descent" and "Quake," proving that mouse aiming was the superior control method. It still is, even if you prefer playing with a gaming controller, as the fine-tuned control made possible by a good gaming mouse paired with a mechanical keyboard is unmatched.

In the last few decades, companies have brought out gaming-focused mice to capitalize on the growing popularity of PC gaming. These started simple, with better sensors, additional buttons, and more ergonomic shapes. Then came wireless versions, even though the NiCad batteries had short lifespans. Now they come with configurable lighting, multiple connectivity options, ways to make them lighter, and more buttons, always more buttons.

It's worth noting that this list is far from exhaustive. Any number of smaller, less well-known, niche gaming mouse designers could deserve a place on this list based on features or performance. We're only looking at the major brands that set the trends and push the largest sales volume. We also didn't include Nintendo, although it created the first game-specific mouse for 1992's "Mario Paint" on the SNES.