HP buys HyperX to give it a PC gaming edge

HP today announced that it has entered an agreement to purchase HyperX, one of the more well-known manufacturers of gaming accessories out there. HP is no stranger to gaming peripherals itself, but with this acquisition, it’ll have a much larger stake in the space. Not only that, but with its OMEN brand of gaming PCs, it’ll be particularly well-suited to outfit budding PC gamers with everything they need to get up and running.

So, it’s pretty easy to see the appeal in buying HyperX, which was formerly owned by Kingston Technology Company. It sounds like HP is buying the HyperX brand and its gaming peripherals portfolio with this acquisition, as HP says Kingston will “retain the DRAM, flash, and SSD products for gamers and enthusiasts.”

HP says that it’s paying a not-insignificant $425 million to buy HyperX, which will be joining HP’s Personal Systems division. HP doesn’t explicitly state what its plans for HyperX are, but we imagine that HP will probably opt to keep the brand name around and allow HyperX to continue to function largely as it has been for years already.

“HyperX is a leader in peripherals whose technology is trusted by gamers around the world and we’re thrilled to welcome their outstanding team to the HP family,” said HP CEO Enrique Lores in today’s announcement. “We continue to advance our leadership in Personal Systems by modernizing compute experiences and expanding into valuable adjacencies. We see significant opportunities in the large and growing peripherals market, and the addition of HyperX to our portfolio will drive new sources of innovation and growth for our business.”

As with all acquisitions, this one is subject to regulatory approval, and HP expects the deal to close sometime in Q2 2021. After that point, we can likely expect to see HP offering HyperX accessories alongside its OMEN gaming PCs and notebooks.