Tips For Choosing The Best Gaming Mouse

An important metric in the perfect gaming mouse is its dots per inch, DPI, or counts per inch, CPI. DPI is used to describe how far the cursor travels, in pixels, every time you move the mouse — or, in layman's terms, a mouse's sensitivity. The higher the number, the more sensitive the mouse's responsiveness; when a mouse's DPI is high, your cursor can move quickly about the screen in relation to the physical distance that you're moving the mouse.

As far as modern mice go, even your most basic model intended for regular everyday office use is going to have a somewhat high DPI. For instance, this $10 wireless mouse on Amazon is reported to have 2,400 DPI — an impressive metric against mice even 10 years ago. But when we take a look at gaming mice today, like the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro, we see DPI numbers in the 30,000 and higher range.

CPI is often used interchangeably with DPI, but the term is different — albeit barely. Counts per unit refer to the capabilities of the actual mouse sensor, while DPI more accurately describes the cursor's sensitivity on the computer screen. The CPI range describes how quickly movement is detected in the mouse's sensor — but researching "high DPI gaming mice" and "high CPI gaming mice" are likely to get you the same results anyway.