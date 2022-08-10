Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Gaming Mouse Serves Up Improved Optical Sensor In Lighter Package

Professional esports players and shrewd PC gamers can both be particular about their gaming mice of choice. Weight, switch quality, maximum DPI, RGB lighting, and even the number of configurable buttons can contribute to the overall quality of a given mouse, and this means it's important to find the right balance of each. Razer is well-known for providing a variety of high-quality gaming mice, and some of its offerings such as the Viper Ultimate gaming mouse are so popular that they've earned their own video game-themed spinoffs.

If you're building or purchasing a new gaming PC and you aren't quite at the pro level, it's still worth treating yourself to a high-performing gaming mouse that offers a set of features not totally unlike that which the pros are looking for in their gear. Even if you're just a casual gamer, you may want to look into gaming mice like the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro, which can grant you a pristine wireless PC gaming experience with 30,000 DPI Focus Pro 30K Optical sensors and fully-optical switches rated for up to 90 million clicks. If you're not familiar with what either term means, the mouse is highly receptive and slick-feeling on the pad, and is also responsive when you press your finger down on the front panel to click the mouse itself. It also qualifies as an ultra-lightweight mouse, weighing in at only 63 grams.

Unlike its predecessor, it lacks the ability to sync up over Bluetooth. You can use the previous V2 Pro to play games like "Final Fantasy 14" on your PlayStation 5 from the comfort of your couch, but not the V3 Pro. Just make sure you choose the right Bluetooth keyboard to pair it with.