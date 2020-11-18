Logitech G Pro X Superlight mouse trims weight to make you a better gamer

Logitech G today is revealing a new model of its Pro Wireless gaming mouse, announcing the the Pro X Superlight. As the name suggests, the Pro X Superlight is lighter than its predecessor, with Logitech saying that the mouse weighs less than 63 grams. That’s enough for a 25% weigh reduction over the Pro Wireless, which is a fairly light mouse to begin with.

Of course, in the realm of competitive gaming, the idea is generally that lighter is better when it comes to gaming mice, so it’s little surprise to see Logitech G attempting to roll out a more lightweight version of the Pro Wireless here. Logitech doesn’t really explain how it made the Pro X Superlight lighter than the Pro Wireless in today’s announcement, saying only, “We don’t drill holes, we maximize performance.”

We do know that the Pro X Superlight comes outfitted with Logitech’s Lightspeed wireless tech, as most wireless Logitech accessories released in the last several years have. The mouse also uses Logitech’s HERO 25K sensor, which launched a few years ago as an upgrade to the original HERO sensor.

Logitech also says that the mouse has been outfitted with Zero-additive PTFE feet, saying that the mouse is “the pinnacle of minimalism and performance, and embodies our zero opposition philosophy.” It’s even gone through field testing, so to speak, with esports pros such as team ASTRALIS using it to win the Season 12 ESL PRO League final and G2 Esports using it in their 2020 League of Legends European Championship win.

As with most of Logitech’s wireless accessories, the Pro X Superlight is going to cost a significant amount of cash – expect to shell out $149.99 to own this mouse when it launches. Look for it drop on December 3rd in black and white on Logitech G’s website.