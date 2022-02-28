HyperX's New Gamer Mouse And Keyboard Promise Performance On A Budget

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse features wireless 2.4GHz connectivity with a 1ms report rate, according to the company. That's combined with 400/800/1,600/3,200 DPI presets, though HyperX says the native DPI can go up to 16,000. Users concerned about responsiveness in fast-paced games have the option of connecting the mouse over a wired connection using an included USB cord.

HyperX says its HyperFlex USB cable is made with an "ultra-flexible paracord material" designed to facilitate "effortless movements," underscoring the focus on rapid responses to in-game activities. Virgin-grade PTFE skates round out that aspect of the design, enabling users to easily move the mouse due to a low level of friction.

The most eye-catching aspect of the mouse is its honeycomb design, making the overall weight come in at around 2 ounces, assuming you're in wireless mode. Other notable features include a 370mAh battery offering up to 100 hours of continuous use, though that's with the lighting turned off.

The mouse includes per-LED RGB lighting, as is common among gaming peripherals, plus there are TTC golden micro dustproof switches in the buttons able to withstand up to 80 million clicks, according to HyperX.

The Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse is available in the US now through HyperX's online store for $79.99; both white and black versions are offered.