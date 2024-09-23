4 Tech Gadgets That Will Make Attending Football Games More Enjoyable
Football games are exciting to watch, whether on TV or in a stadium. However, beyond the comfort of your home, you may find some aspects of watching football a bit more difficult. One example is if you're sitting in the nosebleed section of an NFL stadium. It's definitely harder to see, and it may be a bit colder due to getting the breeze from the open arena. With that said, there are ways around many issues you may find or even products to help make the experience even better.
Whether you're looking for heated gadgets to keep you warm or a better way to view the ball being run down the field, there are many products that can come in handy this football season. Based on high ratings and positive reviews, here are four tech gadgets that will make attending football games more enjoyable, whether you're watching professionals or the local high school team. The methodology we used to select these products will be explained in more detail at the bottom of the article.
Occer 12x25 Compact Binoculars
The thing about football stadiums is that even with the best seat in the house, there will be times that you can't see what's going on due to distance. Having a good pair of binoculars on you, though, can alleviate that problem. Considered a best seller on Amazon with a 4.4 rating from over 30,000 buyers, the Occer 12x25 Compact Binoculars runs for the affordable price of $36.
The features include 12x magnification, 25mm objective lenses, and a wide field view of 273 feet (1000 yards). These binoculars are also incredibly inclusive as the adjustable eye cups can be used with glasses by pulling down the rubber eyepieces. For comfort, it also comes with a neck strap and neck strap hooks, so you don't have to hold them the whole game.
Live Science, a trusted science website that reports on discoveries as well as reviews on products, did a review on the Occer binoculars since many people use them for studying wildlife and other sources other than football. In the review, the writer states that they were impressed with the views the binoculars produced, given the price and how good the textured grip is. They're also small enough for kids to hold comfortably. However, they did observe that they are not suitable for low-light situations.
Heated Stadium Seats
Unless you're paying for premium seating with built-in cushions, bleachers tend to not be very comfortable. Amazon sells a fairly impressive Heated Stadium Seat for $100 that gives more than just comfort. This seat starts off collapsed at 40 inches by 20 inches and has backpack straps for easy transport. When you get to your seat, you can fold it up to create a chair design that has six reclined positions. You have the option to bend the arms rest up, or you can keep them aligned with the seat to make a wider chair.
This weatherproof stadium seat is made out of memory form and comes with three heat levels that can heat up to 115 degrees. It's powered by a 10,000 mAh battery pack that can last up to five hours — the perfect amount of time for a football game. It also has four storage pockets to keep the battery pack, your phone, food, or other items safe.
With a 4.5 out of five-star rating from over 2,100 buyers, this heated seat is a popular choice amongst other stadium seats on Amazon. Many stated that the heating feature worked well whether they were outside watching a high school football game or even indoors at an ice hockey game. However, some did make comments that even with the armrests down, it's a bit narrow for larger bodies. There were also some complaints about the bulkiness of it — though others believed that it helped make the seat more stable and comfortable.
48 Quart 12 Volt Electric Cooler
Part of the fun of attending a football game is the tailgating beforehand. However, having to buy ice for a cooler and then watching it melt is a definite downside. With a 4.5 rating from over 2,500 users, 48 Quart 12 Volt Electric Cooler is one solution that can help keep your food cold and ice stocked. This cooler can run off either a 12V/24V DC outlet or a 110-240V AC outlet. If your vehicle doesn't have a 12V outlet that constantly runs even while the vehicle is off, you may want to consider investing in a power station like the Jackery Explorer 1500.
This cooler has two sections built-in — a refrigerator and a freezer. However, the freezer portion can also be a fridge. The whole allowance of space is 48 quarts, which can hold up to around 46 soda cans, 28 water bottles, or 15 wine bottles. In just 15 minutes, you can cool the whole system down from 68 degrees to 32 degrees, and all with the touch of a button, the app that controls the whole setup. There's also an ECO feature to help save energy, which is great if you're running the machine off a power station with a limited supply of energy.
This electric cooler can upgrade your tailgating and after-party celebrating experience. Just don't forget your reliable portable grill for those burgers. At the time of writing this article, this refrigerator is marked down, only costing $207. However, it has a list price of $250.
36800 mAh Solar Power Bank
Whether you're filming your kid's football game or taking photos to post on Instagram, you're going to want a backup in case your phone's battery starts to run out. That's where having a portable charging station comes in handy. Amazon sells a highly rated 36800 mAh Solar Power Bank that can charge your electronic devices while also charging itself if you are in a seat in the sun. However, due to the 400 mAh size of the solar panel, it will take a while to recharge, so you shouldn't expect an endless supply of power. With that said, this power bank comes with two USB outputs and a USB-C input/output and has 1,800 charged and discharge cycles, so the charger itself should be good for years.
Rated well, it got a four out of five-star rating from over 6,600 users. The product description doesn't say how many charges you can get off one battery, but one user said they were able to recharge their phone several times, as well as their headphone and a Bluetooth speaker, and the power bank still had a charge at the end. The biggest disappointment regarding this product is the amount of time it takes to recharge under sunlight. However, you can also recharge it with a USB-C charging cable. You can purchase this solar power bank for $130, but at the time of writing, it's significantly discounted at only $17.
How we chose these football game gadgets
These gadgets were selected based on positive reviews from users and high ratings. Each item has at least a four out of five-star rating from an appropriate amount of buyers. Additionally, we read through negative reviews to ensure there was nothing that should be of concern to our readers. We also want to add that we made sure to include relatively affordable products. The most expensive item is $207 — though the rest were $100 and under.
It's important for you to do enough research to ensure that these products would work with your setup. Some stadium seats are bucket style and the heating pad suggested may not work. However, you can always take these products as ideas and look for similar ones that would work for your needs.