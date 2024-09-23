4 Tech Gadgets That Will Make Attending Football Games More Enjoyable

The thing about football stadiums is that even with the best seat in the house, there will be times that you can't see what's going on due to distance. Having a good pair of binoculars on you, though, can alleviate that problem. Considered a best seller on Amazon with a 4.4 rating from over 30,000 buyers, the Occer 12x25 Compact Binoculars runs for the affordable price of $36.

The features include 12x magnification, 25mm objective lenses, and a wide field view of 273 feet (1000 yards). These binoculars are also incredibly inclusive as the adjustable eye cups can be used with glasses by pulling down the rubber eyepieces. For comfort, it also comes with a neck strap and neck strap hooks, so you don't have to hold them the whole game.

Live Science, a trusted science website that reports on discoveries as well as reviews on products, did a review on the Occer binoculars since many people use them for studying wildlife and other sources other than football. In the review, the writer states that they were impressed with the views the binoculars produced, given the price and how good the textured grip is. They're also small enough for kids to hold comfortably. However, they did observe that they are not suitable for low-light situations.

