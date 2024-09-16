6 Heated Gadgets That Will Keep You Warm In A Freezing Office

The first line of defense against a frigid office is to bring your own portable heater, which can blast hot under your desk throughout the day. However, there are some factors to consider before buying whatever the top result on Amazon is. First of all, space heaters can be dangerous if they do not include safety features like automatic shutoff. And while there are some slightly cheaper and extremely popular options available, the best portable heater is the Dreo DR-HSH004A.

Dreo has done a few things with this heater to earn its spot on this list. First, it has a safety plug with automatic shutoff, which will kill power to the unit if it detects overheating, tip-overs, or surges. You can stay toasty with the knowledge you won't accidentally burn down your office. You can't put a price on safety, but you can put a price on this space heater. It's about $50 at Walmart and Best Buy, or $60 on Amazon (though it gets lower with sales). The fact that it's sold at so many different retailers increases confidence that it's not cheap junk, as does the fact that it has between 4.6 and 4.9 stars across those online stores.

The Dreo space heater's features are also robust. It has a built-in thermostat so you won't constantly be turning it on and off, along with a simple set of capacitive controls up top. It also oscillates 70 degrees, so you can cover more space, or make sure it's not constantly directed at you. And because it's designed to be under a desk according to its marketing copy, it also includes a handy remote, so you won't need to bend over every time you adjust its settings.

