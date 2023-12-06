10 Tech Accessories That'll Take Your Coffee To The Next Level

While a Bluetooth-enabled smart mug might not be the first thing most people think of when it comes to coffee gadgets, there are some real benefits for dedicated coffee drinkers and casual consumers alike. The Ember Smart Mug's unique talent is that it's able to keep coffee, tea, or other hot drinks at a specific temperature for much longer than a conventional mug. Exactly how long depends on the desired temperature: While the mug is rated for around an hour of life between charges, our testing found it to last closer to 35 minutes when turned up to its highest temperature setting.

When it runs out, it'll need to be placed back on the charging coaster. If you're the kind of person who always drinks their coffee in a similar place — say, a desk or table — then it's possible to keep the mug charged enough for a day's worth of hot drinks. But if you can't be regularly near the coaster, you might need to keep a second, conventional mug handy for when the Ember is recharging.

It's not perfect, then, but its app-adjustable temperature control is potentially a boon for drinkers who are very particular about their coffee and how they drink it. Either that, or if you're the kind of person who frequently puts a coffee down and forgets about it. And while it might be useful, it's an undeniably pricey gadget, retailing for just under $150.