4 Tips To Stop Your Phone From Overheating This Summer

As the summer approaches, pools, beaches, and barbecues begin to occupy our time. But while you're soaking up rays, so is your smartphone, and it's your wallet that will pay the price when your phone suffers damage from overheating. Last summer was the hottest on record by a large amount, and this year could be even more sweltering, so it's more important than ever to keep both you and your smartphone from suffering the effects of excess heat.

Ideal internal temperatures for a phone range from about 0 to 35 degrees Celsius (32 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit), a fairly wide range. However, those are internal temperatures, and outdoor temperatures that do not exceed the top of that range can still cause the internals of your phone to exceed them. Your phone is simply a miniaturized computer, and all computers generate heat in the course of normal operation. But dissipating that heat is essential to keeping a computer healthy, since too much of it can damage components or cause a system failure. In extremely rare cases, too much heat can cause a phone's battery to catch fire, but more often it will simply degrade the battery's lifespan and prevent you from maximizing your battery life.

There are steps you probably take to keep yourself safe from heat. You might apply sunscreen, drink extra water, or avoid direct sunlight. Similarly, there are plenty of steps you can take to prevent your phone from overheating. From keeping it out of the sun to being careful when you charge it, here are some tips that should keep your phone happy and healthy through the dog days of summer.