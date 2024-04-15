What Is Low Power Mode On iPhone And Should You Use It?

Have you ever found yourself in dire battery straits with your iPhone? You're not alone. With our devices becoming integral to almost every aspect of our lives, it can feel like you're missing a limb when it dies. But while you can't magically charge your device out of thin air, you can extend the length of its limited charge using a tool called Low Power Mode.

There may be reasons why your iPhone battery is draining faster than it should. In some cases, it can be due to your display settings, background app activity, or using GPS. For others, your iPhone can be struggling under extreme temperatures. It may even be due to things beyond your control, such as the natural degradation of your iPhone's battery. After all, iPhones aren't immune to the various issues plaguing lithium-ion batteries. While Apple claims that its iPhone 15 is meant to retain at least 80% of its battery capacity after a thousand charges, the reality is that many things can affect your battery health, particularly your usage.

Regardless of the reason, Low Power Mode can help pause some pesky battery-draining apps and buy you a few extra minutes. Here is how to turn on Low Power Mode, but also why you should be careful with it.