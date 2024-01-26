Do iPhones Charge Faster On Low Power Mode?

Using our iPhones constantly in our day-to-day lives has become the norm in modern society, and we often find ourselves struggling to maintain battery life throughout the day. We combat this by finding spots to charge our iPhones, be it in the car, at work, or a coffee shop, just so our iPhone never hits that dreaded point where it dies on us just when we need it most.

As the battery dwindles, you may be asked by your iPhone if you want to put it in Low Power Mode, which disables much of the activity on your phone in order to savor that battery power for as long as it can. Getting that prompt on your iPhone never feels good, because even though it can control that decrease, you know your iPhone will only last a little bit longer. When it gets to that point, we also know that when we do eventually have the ability to plug it in it is going to take far longer than we hope it will to fully charge up back to 100%. If there was a way to make that charging process shorter, just about all of us would do that, right?

Well, if Low Power Mode reduces strain on the battery to make it last longer, maybe charging your iPhone in Low Power Mode will make it charge faster. Here's what we found with our own testing and surveying the testing of others.