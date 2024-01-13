How To Make Sure Your iPhone Is Charging As Fast As Possible

Once you've found a suitable power source to charge your iPhone, you still won't be able to charge your device at a full 20W unless you've got a compatible charging brick and cable. Just because an outlet can deliver 20W or more doesn't mean that any old charging brick or USB cable can carry that current.

For optimal iPhone charging speeds, you'll need something like Apple's 20W USB-C Power Adapter. The company no longer includes a charging brick in the box, so you'll have to pick one up separately. Other chargers like Anker's Nano series will also do the trick. Just make sure you buy a brick that can deliver at least 20W.

As for cables, the one that comes with your iPhone is the best option. If you're buying third-party, again, you simply need to ensure that the cable you pick can carry at least 20W of power. All of the best USB-C cable brands for iPhone meet that requirement easily. If you want visual proof that your iPhone is supplied with top-notch power, you can pick up a USB-C power meter or a cable with a built-in power meter like this one from Amazon.

Though it may seem obvious to some, you also shouldn't use a wireless charger or MagSafe to juice up your iPhone when speed is a priority. The iPhone 15 Pro charges wirelessly via MagSafe at a top speed of 15W, which is 5W slower than wired charging. In other words, the top speed of wireless charging is 25% slower than plugging into your iPhone's USB-C or Lightning port.