How To Customize Your iPhone's Battery Life Alerts

These days, few things can make a person's palms sweat faster than the thought of their mobile device running out of power. That's because a dead phone means we can't keep up with all the latest news, gossip, and social media trends. Of course, you could also need a working phone in case of, you know, an actual emergency.

Whatever the case, there's no real reason anyone should find themselves with a dead device, as virtually every smartphone has safeguards and notifications warning users when its battery is running low. If you're an iPhone user, you can spice up your notifications by customizing your battery life alerts, which could be particularly helpful If you're battling some of those infamous iPhone battery drains. If you're interested, you'll be happy to know that setting up and customizing a battery life alert can be done by following a few simple steps. Here's a step-by-step breakdown of how you can do it.