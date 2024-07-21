5 Of The Best 1440p Monitors To Take Your Gaming To The Next Level

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

So, you've just gotten yourself a beast of a PC to play games on, and it comes fully equipped with the latest processor, ample storage to install multiple triple-A titles, but most importantly, a powerful graphics card capable of delivering hundreds of frames per second. However, apart from the keyboard, mouse, and headphones, there is still one key peripheral you need — a gaming-centric monitor.

A beefed up PC on its own isn't enough to deliver the complete experience. Even if your graphics card is pushing impressive frames — you need a monitor that is able to handle and display them gracefully. As someone who enjoys competitive gaming, picking the right monitor for me has taken the experience to another level. Shopping for a monitor that has a high refresh rate is the biggest differentiating factor that sets gaming monitors apart from regular displays.

With the rise of 144, 165, and even 180Hz monitors in the budget segment, it's hard to go wrong, no matter which display you choose to buy. However, in addition to refresh rate, you should also pay attention to the resolution. While 1080p is good enough for most, the allure of 4K displays is very real. Unfortunately, these can get quite pricey and require the top-of-the-line graphics cards to keep up the performance. For everyone else, here are five 1440p gaming monitors that strike the perfect balance between quality and value. Picks have been made based on popularity and positive customer feedback.