Secretlab MAGNUS Monitor Arms: The Benefits And Customization Options

In spite of their name, monitor arms aren't always limited to mounting screens. For instance, in the Secretlab MAGNUS accessory ecosystem, a monitor arm can house a laptop mount instead. Monitor arm buyers generally have the option of single or dual armatures — and, previously, those with limited space (or no need for a second monitor) didn't have much use for a two-arm mount. Yet, in the work-from-home world, there's a palpable satisfaction in transitioning from couch to desk on the fly — simply by setting your laptop onto a floating mount that matches your workstation monitor.

That said, more complex and customizable setups are also available. Combined with the MAGNUS Pro sit-to-stand desk, Secretlab's monitor arms allow for a variety of premium configurations that provide comfortable viewing in both sitting and standing modes. Users with limited space will benefit from a single monitor arm and screen — or possibly a dual arm set (with mounts for a screen and a laptop) — while users with more space can easily mount two screens on a dual setup. That said, the final configuration we tested included both a dual arm mount (supporting two 32 inch 4K monitors) and a single arm (attached to a MAGNUS laptop mount). The setup allowed for easy adjustment to both screens and the laptop — providing a seamless 3-screen experience that was easy on the eyes (in more ways than one).

Of course, purchasers have countless options if they're in the market for a new desk — or standalone monitor arm mounts — and should assess the pros and cons of any setup they consider (everything from build quality and available accessories, to price). However, for buyers who are looking for a highly-customizable setup that is both sleek and sturdy, the MAGNUS desk line is a great foundation on which to build a smart setup. We previously detailed the benefits of the MAGNUS modular system — and with new accessories and customization options routinely added — it's easily one of the most customizable (and eye-catching) desks on the market — with two very stylish and sturdy monitor arm offerings to add in.

For more information about the MAGNUS desk ecosystem (and arm mounts), head over to Secretlab. SlashGear was provided a set of MAGNUS monitor arms for the purpose of this feature.