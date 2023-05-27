NeueChair Review: A Premium (& Fully-Customizable) Office Chair
The NeueChair is a high-end office chair that has been designed to offer maximum comfort and support to users. It is the latest addition to the Neue product line, which is known for producing high-quality workstation chairs. Let's take an in-depth look at the NeueChair and see what makes it stand out from the crowd.
The NeueChair features a sleek and stylish design that is both modern and minimalist. As mentioned, it is available in two model options – silver and obsidian – both from premium materials, including a sturdy aluminum frame and breathable mesh fabric. However, whereas the silver model is made of polished ADC12 aluminum (and starts at $729), the obsidian model includes premium embellishments and adds industrial plating for extra durability and ultra-resistance to corrosion (priced at $829).
Either chair's design is focused on comfort and ergonomics, with a range of adjustable features that allow users to customize their fit to individual needs and preferences. These features include an adjustable seat height, backrest tilt, as well as armrest height and width – with support for weight up to 240 pounds.
Unparalleled Office Chair Customizability
The NeueChair is one of the most comfortable office chairs on the market, thanks to its advanced ergonomic design. The chair's backrest adapts to the user movements, providing excellent support for the spine and preventing slouching or hunching over. The backrest can also be adjusted to different angles, which allows buyers to find the most comfortable position for their individual comfort and physical challenges. An optional headrest can be purchased (for an extra $99) and attached to the back of the chair with ease. For an especially tall person or someone who enjoys leaning all the way back, this is a recommended add-on that is sure to be worth the added investment and completes an already premium package.
The seat of the NeueChair is also incredibly comfortable, with the breathable "NeueMesh" fabric that allows for ample airflow – even during extra-long periods of uninterrupted work. NeueMesh is a proprietary (and non-abrasive) mix of polyester fiber and DuPont yarn that's easy on the skin and has been thoroughly tested for strength and durability. The seat is designed to distribute weight evenly, which helps to reduce pressure points and keep buyers comfortable regardless of back-to-back-to-back Zoom calls. Users who prefer an especially soft seat cushion might find the NeueMesh less comfortable due to its firm construction; however, in contrast to sitting on a "normal" desk chair, the NeueChair aims to provide an updated workstation experience: cradling the user with numerous (balanced) points of support as opposed to static surfaces.
The chair's armrests are also adjustable, and feature multiple points of articulation: they can be moved up and down, as well as in and out. This level of customization means that users can sit naturally to their unique frame and avoid developing pain or discomfort in their shoulders or necks from trying to fit into a chair that doesn't exactly fit them – a common problem when using poorly (or cheaply) designed one-size-fits-all office chairs. The only downside, and a noticeable quirk, to the armrests: they must be raised all the way up before being able to be reset at the bottom position. It's not a major drawback but for users who share a workspace (with a co-worker or home-office partner, etc) and need to regularly tweak settings, resetting the arm position at the highest point might result in multiple readjustments (and counting the number of clicks until finding the one just before the reset point).
Easy Assembly & Maximum Comfort
The NeueChair is incredibly easy to use, thanks to its intuitive and user-friendly design. The chair's various adjustments can be made quickly and easily, and users can find the most comfortable position for their bodies in just a few seconds via "ControlShift" technology. The chair's controls are also located in a convenient and accessible position, which means that buyers do not need to stop working and waste time fumbling around for the desired control point. The NeueChair also includes a unique "Focus Mode" feature that maximizes ergonomic settings with a fluid movement by the user (creating direct contact with the lumbar support).
Assembly of the chair is also straightforward, and it can be done by one person in under 30 minutes. The chair comes with detailed instructions (NeueChair also provides online tutorials) and all the tools needed for assembly, which means that users can get it up and running quickly and easily. That said, during our assembly, a key piece had been knocked loose during shipping and wasn't immediately visible – making for a temporarily confusing first effort. This is, obviously, an isolated mishap but worth highlighting for potential buyers to recall when their own NeueChair arrives.
The NeueChair Obsidian is an excellent office chair that offers exceptional comfort and support to users. It features a modern and stylish design that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing. The chair's advanced ergonomic features make it ideal for people who spend long periods sitting at their desks, and its range of adjustable details means that users can customize it to their individual needs and preferences. Overall, if you're looking for a high-quality office chair that is both comfortable and stylish, the NeueChair is an excellent and affordable choice.
For more information, check out the NeueChair product page. SlashGear was provided with a NeueChair Obsidian unit for the purpose of this review.