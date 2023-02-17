Secretlab MAGNUS Pro Review: The Next-Gen Sit-To-Stand Desk
Secretlab is following up their successful modular MAGNUS desk with a high-end Pro version — a dual electric-powered standing desk. The MAGNUS Pro "sit-to-stand" desk shares a similar top-line profile to the standard edition; however, in addition to telescoping legs, the Pro also includes redesigned cable storage, an integrated power supply, as well as motor controls built directly into the desktop's front edge — with three customizable presets. The Pro also comes in an XL version which expands the base model's surface by roughly 20% (from 59.1 x 27.6 inches to 70.0 x 31.5 inches). But how does the MAGNUS Pro compare to similar standing desk offerings — and are all of these new features worth the additional cost, or are users better off sticking with a base MAGNUS model?
Outside minor (but appreciated) improvements to power and cable management, the main difference between the Pro and base model is sit-to-standing desk functionality — meaning users who aren't interested in a standing desk might not think they'll need a Pro model. It's understandable, prior to entering the gaming and office desk market, Secretlab was best known for its line of customizable and comfortable TITAN chairs – a favorite among gamers and online streamers. As a result, some buyers who could be looking toward Secretlab for their next gaming desk may see less benefit in a standing package (depending on the amount of time they'll actually spend gaming at their MAGNUS).
However, the MAGNUS Pro's electric-powered legs make precision height adjustments effortless and snappy — providing an experience that prospective buyers simply may not realize they'll appreciate (until they try it out). The base MAGNUS model is a solid option for buyers that do not anticipate using standing functionality — but if there's any chance a user might want that option in the future, the Pro removes a lot of the hassle of similar sit-stand offerings and is worth consideration.
Secretlab's Precision Sit-to-Stand Experience
Assuming a user is interested in a standing desk, Secretlab has, once again, delivered a high-end but affordable enough product that prioritizes functionality and organization. The Pro model is made of the same steel frame as its predecessor but is now capable of holding up to 260 lbs. Utilizing one of the MAGNUS line's themed desk mats is highly recommended: both to protect the desktop from wear as well as to allow for much-appreciated style and customization. Current options include standard Secretlab color schemes (such as Signature Stealth and Signature Black), e-sport teams (Cloud9, Team Liquid, and Team Secret), as well as iconic franchises from "Batman," to "Valorant," to "Cyberpunk 2077," and "Assassin's Creed." Additional add-ons are available for some themes (like the aforementioned "Dark Knight" and "Cyberpunk 2077" sets) also receiving unique cable clips and sheaths.
Height adjustment controls are easy to use and intuitive with three programmable presets available along with ad-hoc keys to raise or lower the desk (between 26-49 inches). The team also accounted for many of the annoying and outright dangerous unforced errors that competitor desks have introduced. For example: instead of mounting the adjustment controls and presets under their desk, the MAGNUS has the controls built directly into its edge — saving users from bumping their legs or chair into a bottom-mounted attachment. That said, while the aesthetics and convenience of placing the controls on the desk edge are overall positive, occasional mishaps can occur, such as — in an entirely true experience — if a pet happened to sniff the control panel and set the desktop to rise by accident with one tap of a wet nose.
Magnus Pro Desk Modular Accessorizing
Mishaps can be mitigated by the control panel's power switch — which turns off the presets and raise/lower buttons. Additionally, the precision controls also include a full-stop safety feature that triggers when the desk makes contact with an object, a welcome piece of mind for anyone who might have worried about unintentional bodily harm from less "smart" sit-stand desks.
Like the base MAGNUS model, the Pro features a modular design — allowing for an ever-expanding range of magnetic accessories (everything from cable clips to PC mounts, to headphone hangers) — including interchangeable and uniquely-themed desk mats. In particular, Secretlab's matching single or dual monitor arms look incredible and are equally smooth to operate — while an upgraded MAGRGB LED Strip now includes near-unlimited customizability and works with most smart home apps. In the coming weeks, Secretlab will further expand on their accessory offerings for MAGNUS users to enjoy, thanks to the recent announcement of two footrests: a standard one and an adjustable Pro model that can accept customizable pillow top options.
Cable management remains a major selling point and, as mentioned, the Pro model has a built-in power outlet — meaning users won't need to run additional power cables outside of the desk. There's even a MAGNUS Pro add-on that reduces LAN cable clutter by attaching an input and telescoping sheath to the left side of the desk. Still, it'd be nice if users had the option to select which side of the desk the power outlet (and LAN cable input add-on) could be installed — since electricity is only routed through the right side, individual outlet placement might end up meaning you have a thick black cable running across your floor.
Is a Magnus Pro Desk Worth the Price?
For MAGNUS users who are considering an upgrade, the MAGNUS Pro is also backward compatible with nearly all previous accessories — including the original MAGRGB LED Strip (with remote) and all cable management clips. Unfortunately, buyers who invested in the L-Shaped Extension for their original MAGNUS will find the Pro is (obviously) not compatible. The extension could be used still as a standalone piece but wouldn't entirely match the design of the Pro version (which includes center-mounted legs and a few other design tweaks). Those same tweaks also make placement of select accessories (such as cable sheaths) a little awkward. Neither of these drawbacks is a flaw in the Pro model's design but, for those who have already bought into Secretlab's desk offerings, it's worth noting which of your prior purchases are going to carry over.
Like Secretlab's lineup of TITAN chairs, the MAGNUS line isn't cheap (the base model starts at $549 with the MAGNUS Pro at $799 and $949 for the XL) but they are a great value: these are fully-featured, uniquely customizable, and sturdy workstations. The MAGNUS Pro is a high-quality but affordable standing desk that fits seamlessly into Secretlab's lineup and design philosophy. For anyone that has enjoyed their MAGNUS desk but was looking for a sit-to-stand setup, the Pro or Pro XL is sure to deliver; whereas potential buyers who are certain they won't want an adjustable height setup will not gain much by upgrading from a MAGNUS to Pro. Still, for buyers that are looking to buy their first or next sit-to-stand desk, the MAGNUS Pro is easily one of the sleekest, cleanest, and feature-rich desks on the market.
The next batch of MAGNUS Pro and Pro XL units are currently available for pre-order and are scheduled to launch in April 2023. To pre-order or learn more about the MAGNUS Pro, head over to Secretlab.
SlashGear was provided a MAGNUS Pro review unit and a selection of accessories for the purpose of this review.