Secretlab MAGNUS Pro Review: The Next-Gen Sit-To-Stand Desk

Secretlab is following up their successful modular MAGNUS desk with a high-end Pro version — a dual electric-powered standing desk. The MAGNUS Pro "sit-to-stand" desk shares a similar top-line profile to the standard edition; however, in addition to telescoping legs, the Pro also includes redesigned cable storage, an integrated power supply, as well as motor controls built directly into the desktop's front edge — with three customizable presets. The Pro also comes in an XL version which expands the base model's surface by roughly 20% (from 59.1 x 27.6 inches to 70.0 x 31.5 inches). But how does the MAGNUS Pro compare to similar standing desk offerings — and are all of these new features worth the additional cost, or are users better off sticking with a base MAGNUS model?

Outside minor (but appreciated) improvements to power and cable management, the main difference between the Pro and base model is sit-to-standing desk functionality — meaning users who aren't interested in a standing desk might not think they'll need a Pro model. It's understandable, prior to entering the gaming and office desk market, Secretlab was best known for its line of customizable and comfortable TITAN chairs – a favorite among gamers and online streamers. As a result, some buyers who could be looking toward Secretlab for their next gaming desk may see less benefit in a standing package (depending on the amount of time they'll actually spend gaming at their MAGNUS).

However, the MAGNUS Pro's electric-powered legs make precision height adjustments effortless and snappy — providing an experience that prospective buyers simply may not realize they'll appreciate (until they try it out). The base MAGNUS model is a solid option for buyers that do not anticipate using standing functionality — but if there's any chance a user might want that option in the future, the Pro removes a lot of the hassle of similar sit-stand offerings and is worth consideration.