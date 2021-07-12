Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 ramps up gaming chair finesse

The Secretlab Titan EVO 2022 gaming chair was revealed in three sizes with two new material coverings. The company Secretlab was first created in the year 2014, making waves with top-tier gaming chair action right out the gate. This newest chair utilizes proven positive features from past chairs and expands the formula with new, more potentially valuable features of several sorts.

Returning features

This chair has some features available in chairs produced by Secretlab in the past. This includes a simple assembly – for easy shipping and construction. It includes XL PU casters for gentle treatment of floors, a multi-tilt mechanism with angle lock, 165-degrees of recline, and patent-pending cold cure foam inside.

New features

The new chair has three sizes available, including Small, Regular, and XL. This new model has a new seat base that “combines the best of the Secretlab OMEGA and TITAN.” The new seat has “improved design engineering” in the base seat to “cater to a wider range of users.”

Titan Evo 2022 works with shorter hydraulics than in past models. This model has a redesigned recline handle and lumbar adjustment knobs for “better grip”, and height, tilt, and recline levers at “better angles and positioning for easier reach.”

Materials for Secretlab Titan Evo

The two new Secretlab TITAN EVO materials available with this new set of chairs are Secretlab SoftWeave Plus and Secretlab NEO Hybrid Leatherette. Secretlab SoftWeave Plus is the latest version of the company’s SoftWeave fabric, made with loops of high-strength yarn and construction that allows it to be soft, durable, and breathable.

Secretlab SoftWeave Plus fabric is available in Arctic White, Cookies & Cream, BLACK3, Plush Pink, Mint Green, and Frost Blue, all on Secretlab Titan Evo

Secretlab NEO Hybrid Leatherette “recreates the luster and resilience of napa leather” while delivering a fabric that’s tougher than the company’s “signature PRIME 2.0 PU leather.” This NEO Hybrid Leatherette comes in Stealth, Black, Classic, Ash, and Royal.

This chair can be purchased now from Secretlab.co for approximately $449 USD. The same site shows non-direct pricing at $549 USD. This chair ships from Tennessee and Utah. At launch, Secretlab announced this chair would have “additional delivery delays” as a result of high volume of sales.