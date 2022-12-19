Secretlab For Automobili Lamborghini Pinnacle Edition Are Gaming Chairs Fit For A Supercar
Secretlab quickly cemented its name as a top gaming chair brand since hitting the scene in 2014. Its chairs are highly regarded by many gamers and even home office workers, mostly due to a mix of top-notch quality and eye-catching designs that elevate any workstation. Its latest 2022 TITAN Evo line of chairs featured improved fabrics and ergonomics, and tweaked the seat design for each chair in the lineup to accommodate a wider variety of people.
Long story short, Secretlab has never needed help making quality chairs. That so many are willing to pay top dollar for them (compared to other gaming chairs in direct competition) is a solid testament to that.
Now, Secretlab wants to push its bar for luxury even higher — with the help of Lamborghini. The company has announced a new limited run of chairs in a rare collaboration with the Italian automobile manufacturer. They're calling it the Automobili Lamborghini Pinnacle Edition. If you're already interested, you might want to get a head start on scrounging up extra pennies.
Only 50 people can own this chair
Let's get the elephant out of the room first: There will only be 50 such chairs available — ever — and you'll know which exact one you have thanks to an identifying plaque sewn into the seat back. The duo is handcrafting the chairs in small waves, giving each and every unit the microscopic detail and extra care needed to ensure it lives up to the ultra luxurious standard we've come to expect from Lamborghini.
The backrest boasts a carbon fiber shell, the same material used in the bucket seats of Lamborghini's best cars, and its final form is inspired by the same shape. Secretlab co-founder Alaric Choo says it went through 20 iterations of the design to ensure it lived up to the iconic look.
It wouldn't be right if it weren't wrapped in Lamborghini's favored Alcantara fabric, too. You can expect the material to be dotted in Lambo's signature ornaments, including Y-patterned seat-back stitching accompanied by Lamborghini's logo on the rear, and a sliver of the Italian flag crest that you'll find on the front of its seat cushions.
There's no word on how much one of these will run you just yet, but based on the cars' astronomical value and this line's extremely scarce availability, you can be sure it'll command a great deal more than your typical holiday budget allows. For comparison's sake, Secretlab's most premium offering features genuine NAPA leather, and it starts at $999.