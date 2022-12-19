Secretlab For Automobili Lamborghini Pinnacle Edition Are Gaming Chairs Fit For A Supercar

Let's get the elephant out of the room first: There will only be 50 such chairs available — ever — and you'll know which exact one you have thanks to an identifying plaque sewn into the seat back. The duo is handcrafting the chairs in small waves, giving each and every unit the microscopic detail and extra care needed to ensure it lives up to the ultra luxurious standard we've come to expect from Lamborghini.

The backrest boasts a carbon fiber shell, the same material used in the bucket seats of Lamborghini's best cars, and its final form is inspired by the same shape. Secretlab co-founder Alaric Choo says it went through 20 iterations of the design to ensure it lived up to the iconic look.

It wouldn't be right if it weren't wrapped in Lamborghini's favored Alcantara fabric, too. You can expect the material to be dotted in Lambo's signature ornaments, including Y-patterned seat-back stitching accompanied by Lamborghini's logo on the rear, and a sliver of the Italian flag crest that you'll find on the front of its seat cushions.

There's no word on how much one of these will run you just yet, but based on the cars' astronomical value and this line's extremely scarce availability, you can be sure it'll command a great deal more than your typical holiday budget allows. For comparison's sake, Secretlab's most premium offering features genuine NAPA leather, and it starts at $999.