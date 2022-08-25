Gaming Chairs That Cost More Than Your Rent

For the wealthiest gamers who want ultimate comfort during long sessions of play, a simple chair won't cut it. The Imperatorworks IW-R1-PRO is a lot more than just a chair, as it comes with a built-in desk and an adjustable overhead structure to mount up to three monitors. The chair can recline up to 130 degrees, with the monitors able to adjust accordingly. Almost every aspect of this "workstation" can be adjusted for precision gaming, including the monitor-to-eye distance, keyboard tray angle, and even the chair's roof structure, which includes a starlight headliner.

A choice of two seat setups is available for the IW-R1-PRO, either a 22-inch-wide racing seat or a 20-inch-wide executive chair. Both retail at a price of $4,499, a figure that will rule out all but the most seasoned (and well-heeled) gamers. The whole setup is so heavy that it weighs 440 pounds (200 kg) according to the Imperatorworks website, making it almost impossible to move around a room once it's been set up. Plus, with dimensions of 69 x 38 x 64.5 inches, it'll take up a good portion of whatever room it's in.