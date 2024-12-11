We Tested The Viral LeoBog Hi75 Keyboard: It's Worth The Hype

For months, I've been unable to escape the viral sensation that is the Epomaker x LeoBog Hi75 mechanical keyboard. My TikTok algorithm has ensured that I'm shown a video of someone doing keyboard ASMR with it multiple times a day, and the videos make the Hi75 seem like one of the best-sounding keyboards I've ever heard. Still, I was skeptical that it could be so good out of the box, especially with an MSRP of just under $100. I wondered if those video creators were making custom modifications to it or even faking things entirely. There was only one way to find out, so when LeoBog offered to send me a review unit, I gave them my address without hesitation. The Hi75 arrived from China a few weeks later, defended against the elements by an excessive amount of bubble wrap.

There are multiple versions of the Hi75, and LeoBog sent me the one with Nimbus Linear V3 switches and Cherry profile MDA keycaps. The keyboard itself is packaged well, but all you get in the box are two extra switches, a keycap/switch puller, and a relatively nice coiled and braided USB C to A cable.

Other keyboards in the Hi75's price range will usually include a few extra keycaps to switch between Windows and Mac layouts, along with a variety of sample switches. Still, the barebones packaging wasn't necessarily a red flag. Maybe LeoBog eschewed extras in order to put its resources toward making the product itself as solid as possible. And I'm happy to report that does appear to be the case.

