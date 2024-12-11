We Tested The Viral LeoBog Hi75 Keyboard: It's Worth The Hype
For months, I've been unable to escape the viral sensation that is the Epomaker x LeoBog Hi75 mechanical keyboard. My TikTok algorithm has ensured that I'm shown a video of someone doing keyboard ASMR with it multiple times a day, and the videos make the Hi75 seem like one of the best-sounding keyboards I've ever heard. Still, I was skeptical that it could be so good out of the box, especially with an MSRP of just under $100. I wondered if those video creators were making custom modifications to it or even faking things entirely. There was only one way to find out, so when LeoBog offered to send me a review unit, I gave them my address without hesitation. The Hi75 arrived from China a few weeks later, defended against the elements by an excessive amount of bubble wrap.
There are multiple versions of the Hi75, and LeoBog sent me the one with Nimbus Linear V3 switches and Cherry profile MDA keycaps. The keyboard itself is packaged well, but all you get in the box are two extra switches, a keycap/switch puller, and a relatively nice coiled and braided USB C to A cable.
Other keyboards in the Hi75's price range will usually include a few extra keycaps to switch between Windows and Mac layouts, along with a variety of sample switches. Still, the barebones packaging wasn't necessarily a red flag. Maybe LeoBog eschewed extras in order to put its resources toward making the product itself as solid as possible. And I'm happy to report that does appear to be the case.
A keyboard built like a brick
The first thing I noticed about the Hi75 was its weight. It's an absolute brick with a chassis made of very solid aluminum. It's "'don't drop this on your foot" heavy. There is no give or flex to the chassis whatsoever, but thankfully, there's plenty of give to the gasket-mounted plate. The rigidity of the metal exoskeleton is what allows the soft gasket mounting inside the keyboard to flex, which is part of why this board has gone so viral. It simply sounds creamy from the moment it's out of the box.
The main design flourishes here are the big knob at the top right of the keyboard and a metal, magnetic badge placed between the Esc and F1 keys, the latter of which depicts a cartoon astronaut and is simply decorative.
When plugged in, the keyboard has a delightfully over-the-top RGB welcome pattern. Little things like that add no functionality but do make a product feel like people put care into designing it.
Typing feels oh so good on the LeoBog Hi75
There's only so much you can determine about a keyboard before you actually sit down and start typing on it. For the past two months, I've been using the LeoBog Hi75 for the bulk of my writing and gaming, and, after a software update that fixed some frustrating bugs, I can't get enough of it. I chalk a lot of the experience up to the Nimbus Linear V3 switches. Normally, I stick with tactile switches. I like a bit of bump and grind, so to speak. So, I expected to feel my fingers hit the deck like a military drill. But depressing these switches instead feels like a gentle float down with a pleasant bottom-out. The extra flexibility afforded by the foam gasket mounting goes a long way toward that effect.
Reviewing the LeoBog Hi75 mechanical keyboard and I love how much flex the deck has despite the brick-like construction of the case
— max asher miller (@maxashermiller.bsky.social) 2024-12-05T05:08:31.722Z
Another element of that comfort is that The Nimbus V3 switches are factory lubed, which helps them coast smoothly with an initial force of 28 grams, an actuation force point of about 34 grams, and a bottom out at around 45 grams, according to Epomaker. Tuned stabilizers on the larger keys feel sturdy but still flexible.
Interestingly, the spacebar comes with a Reaper switch, one of Epomaker's other linear switches, installed in place of a Nimbus. Epomaker told me this is to keep the acoustics of the spacebar in line with the other keys. When I replaced the Reaper with one of the two extra Nimbus switches included in the box, it had an extra clanky, hollow sound compared to other keys. That kind of attention to detail is impressive at the Hi75's price point.
What's unimpressive is the lack of height and angle adjustment. I sometimes found myself propping the Hi75's non-adjustable back feet up on a notebook.
Acoustic performance is creamier than a milkshake
The guts of this keyboard are also impressive. This is what enthusiasts call a "creamy" keyboard, which means keystrokes sound muted with no high-frequency pinging from metal-on-metal contacts and no echoing from hollow areas inside the case. All you hear are the sounds of switches being depressed.
LeoBog Hi75 typing test. Creamy? pic.twitter.com/2pYd2Jxwob
— max asher miller (m0stlysapien) (@maxashermiller) December 5, 2024
That feeling extends into the guts of this keyboard. I'm not taking it apart for this review, but Epomaker says the flex-cut PCB plate has multiple layers of foam and padding, along with gasket mounting. I can pretty much confirm this, having popped a few switches out to get the best look I can without taking it apart. These details combine to deliver the kind of acoustic performance that makes keyboard nerds salivate.
While I love mechanical keyboards, I'm not the kind of person who loves to do DIY upgrades, which is why I adore how impressively tuned the Hi75 is out of the box. I'm sure there's a bit more performance I could eke out of it, but with factory-lubed switches and this much dampening, I'm not entirely tempted to spend the time it would take for somewhat minor improvements.
The LeoBog Hi75 makes tradeoffs that won't work for everyone
Moving on to the key layout, the LeoBog Hi75 is a 75% keyboard, meaning it eschews a numpad and some control keys in favor of remaining compact in size. I quickly realized that there's no Home key on the Hi75, nor is there a PrtScn key. That's normal for 75% keyboards, but some will bump different keys. As someone who spends a large portion of my day churning out text and taking screenshots for articles, the loss of these particular keys is a hassle. LeoBog didn't make it easy to track down drivers and software for reprogramming, but I eventually found them and remapped the PgUp key as a Home key.
Still, I'd have liked to have a PgUp, PrtScn, and Home keys. There's definitely some wasted space on this keyboard that could have accommodated that. For instance, I'd happily sacrifice the giant knob at the top right, as cool as I personally think it looks. The little LeoBog magnet that snaps in place next to the Escape key is also a nice touch, but a whole other key could have gone there.
Software is the Hi75's biggest weakness
The best thing I can say about the LeoBog Hi75 software is that you don't have to look at it very often. After you've installed the right drivers, set up the software, and customized the keyboard to your needs, you can mostly forget about it. That's a relief, because it's a barely functional tool wrapped in one of the ugliest user interfaces I've ever seen.
For some reason, all the UI elements in this application have a low enough resolution to look fuzzy on my 2K monitor, and few of them are clearly labeled. To reassign keys, you click on a low-resolution image of the keyboard itself, with two function layers and a tab layer. The keyboard has a variety of audio-responsive RGB modes that can also be selected and adjusted here, but the software must remain running for them to work, presumably so it can intercept your audio signal. If you know your way around software generally, you'll muddle through all of this, but those with less technical familiarity may be stymied.
Initially, I had massive issues with the software, including a persistent bug that would cause the keyboard to forget my custom profile, forcing me to reset the device and reapply it. LeoBog told me a fix was coming, and, sure enough, the issue is no longer present on the latest version of the software. Even with that fixed, though, I wish LeoBog would allow this keyboard to work with open-source programs like VIA that are better in every way.
Knobs and ends
Time for a lightning round of observations that don't fit elsewhere in this overview. Let's start with that big knob sitting on the top right corner of the Hi75. It has two modes: Office and gaming, which respectively control the volume and RGB levels. There's no denying the knob is aesthetically very cool. It has a sort of prism effect when you look down into it, which is accentuated by the RBG lighting. I don't mind having additional functionality on my keyboard, but I'm not going to look at the knob that often. It's standard for 75% keyboards to have a knob, but I'd have traded it for a Home key if the option was available.
Another oddity of the Hi75 is that it lacks an on/off switch. It turns on when you plug it in and turns off when you unplug it. I'm not sure if this is a bad thing since there's no wireless mode anyway. It's just something to be aware of.
The Hi75 comes with built-in modes for Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android that can be toggled with function shortcuts. It's great that LeoBog wants to include everyone, but I'm not sure how often a keyboard of this size will wind up being used with mobile operating systems. Due to the lack of legends on the keycaps, it's also unclear what each function row button does without referring back to the included instructions.
Conclusion: feels good, man
After just over two months of testing, during which I typed about 50,000 words and played dozens of hours of video games, using the Epomaker x LeoBog Hi75 is still a pleasure. If you're a newcomer to the world of mechanical keyboards, this is a fantastic first foray, and if you're looking for your next one, it's well worth a try. Simply put, this is the most delightful out-of-the-box experience I've had from any keyboard in recent memory. From the rock-solid build quality to the almost perfectly creamy acoustics, I have every reason to keep the Hi75 on my desk long after filing this review.
Aside from the lack of a power switch, adjustable legs, or decent software, the Hi75 feels great to type on from the moment you start using it, and none of those frustrations came close to being dealbreakers for me. While the mechanical keyboard market is crowded with well-reviewed products at the sub-$100 price point, I have certainly paid far more for far less but have yet to pay less for more. Should you find the Hi75 on sale, consider it a steal.
Perhaps the best praise I can give the LeoBog Hi75 is this: It has made me look forward to writing. At the end of the day, a keyboard is a tool, writing is a craft, and while a better tool won't make you a better craftsperson, there's something to be said for a tool that feels purposeful. I sometimes think about writers before the computer revolution carrying their typewriters around in latchcases, wondering how it must have felt to wield a tool with such a singular purpose. The LeoBog Hi75 feels like the closest I'll come to that experience. It is exquisite.