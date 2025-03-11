4 AirPods Max Alternatives That Are More Affordable

Apple introduced its first over-ear headphones to the popular AirPods lineup in 2020. Fast-forward five years, and the AirPods Max haven't received any major upgrades — apart from the swap to USB-C for charging, and a handful of new color options. The headphones still offer some of the best noise cancellation in the market, and are packed with goodies like Spatial Audio and Apple's H1 chip that allows for near-instant pairing with iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Other hidden features of the AirPods Max include the ability to customize its crown, or share your audio with another pair of headphones nearby.

At 385 grams, the AirPods Max aren't exactly your everyday lightweight headphones, and unlike the crowd-favorite AirPods Pro 2, the AirPods Max were met with quite a lot of criticism. The way they sit awkwardly in the charging case and the fact that the headphones can never be truly turned off were design decisions that we will probably never understand. However, the bigger hurdle to cross when eyeing Apple's over-ear headphones is the price.

At $549, the AirPods Max sit firmly in the realm of luxury headphones. Despite all of their features and impressive noise cancellation, they're often a hard sell, given how competitive the headphone space is in the sub-$500 range. Read on to explore a few compelling alternatives to the AirPods Max — ones that don't break the bank. You can find out more about our methodology at the end of this read.

