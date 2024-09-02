Sonos Ace Vs. Apple Airpods Max: How Do The Two Compare?

Listening to music can prove to be a great escape from the mundane activities of everyday life. The right pair of headphones can take that experience to the next level, with features like active noise cancelation, Bluetooth multipoint, and enough battery to last long flights.

The AirPods Max sit at the very top of Apple's range of audio products, and consistently rank high as some of the best noise canceling headphones you can buy. Besides the premium build and brand value, the AirPods Max are quite infamous for the hefty price tag of $550. The recently launched Sonos Ace, on the other hand, have been gaining traction for all the features they have to offer for a comparatively more affordable $450.

When it comes to comparing the two, however, there is more than what meets the eye. In case you've been split between picking either of the two as your next go-to pair of headphones, read on to find out how the AirPods Max and the Sonos Ace differ in the departments of sound, design, features, and battery life.

