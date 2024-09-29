10 Of The Best Budget-Friendly Gaming Headsets, Ranked
Those who grew up playing games on first- or second-generation consoles, crouched on the living room floor a few feet from a TV set box, have a certain level of nostalgia for that era. The soundscapes were lo-fi and delivered on whatever speakers your television happened to have. Today, gaming can be a wholly personal experience and designers know that, filling their games with immersive soundscapes and auditory stimuli. In addition, couch co-op has largely given way to online multiplayer, facilitated by voice communication. In the modern gaming landscape, a good gaming headset can be the difference between playing a game and really experiencing it.
Of course, when it comes to gaming headsets (as with other consumer gadgets), there's a gap between what's in the hardware, what's on the label, and the actual experience of putting it on and playing. While there may be some correlation between sticker price and quality, what's more important are comfort, sound quality, and compatibility. We've combed through hundreds of user reviews to narrow down the best gaming headsets that won't break the bank.
VersionTECH G2000 Gaming Headset
VersionTECH makes a range of computer and office accessories including mice, desk fans, and gaming headsets, all with reasonable price tags. The G2000 Gaming Headset features a built-in sidecar microphone, over the ear headphones, and in-line volume and mute controls, for under $40. The headset regularly retails for $39.99 and is on sale for $25.99 at the time of writing.
It's widely compatible with PCs, smartphones, and gaming consoles, though you may need an adapter, depending on your use case. The G2000 comes with a standard 3.5mm headphone jack, requiring an adapter for iPhones and some game controllers. Those adapters will have to be acquired separately, though the headset does come with a 3.5mm headphone jack splitter, to accommodate PCs with separate microphone and headphone ports.
The VersionTECH G2000 has more than 15,000 Amazon reviews with an overall rating of 4.3 stars, and nearly 10,000 of those reviews give the G2000 a perfect 5-star rating. Consumers say the headset is lightweight (just 3.17 ounces) and comfortable to wear, even during an hours-long gaming binge. Some buyers have complained of problems with the microphone (poor sound quality or malfunction), while noting that VersionTECH's customer service is responsive, in the event of product problems.
PHOINIKAS Gaming Headset
This "classic" gaming headset from PHOINIKAS provides a solid sound experience without any bells and whistles, for an incredibly approachable price. It's compatible with all major gaming consoles, PCs, smartphones, and a wide range of other devices. If it takes a 3.5mm headphone jack, this headset should work with it. For some modern devices, you may need an adapter to convert the 3.5mm jack to whatever is appropriate.
The speakers provide a surround sound audio experience and are housed in an adjustable structure to accommodate your particular anatomy. There is a volume wheel located beneath the ear cup, but there is no external mute control, something some buyers have complained about. The earmuffs feature breathable memory foam to facilitate comfort, even during long listening sessions.
Some customers have noted that components break after extended use (months or years) but that the company's customer service is responsive in the event of actual equipment failure. It's also worth noting that this headset is officially listed as intended for kids and teens, and some adult users have complained that it doesn't quite fit their heads. In spite of those minor complaints, this headset has earned an average rating of 4.2 from over 12,700 reviews. Overall, most users (8,412 of them, at the time of writing) give this headset 5 stars, noting its relative reliability and quality, especially given the it's $19.99 price point.
BENGOO G9000 Stereo Gaming Headset
This over-the-ear gaming headset comes in a variety of colors and lights up, to help build the perfect gaming atmosphere. It's compatible with a wide range of devices, including modern and vintage gaming consoles, PCs, smartphones, and more. Its memory foam earmuffs and adjustable headband promise long-lasting comfort during gaming sessions and 3D surround sound provides spatial information, which is crucial for success in some games.
The side-mounted microphone has 120 degrees of motion, and built-in noise isolation, which helps the microphone pick up your voice while minimizing background noise, making it just as useful for phone calls as for in-game communication. More than 100,000 people have given the G9000 Gaming Headset a cumulative 4.3-star rating, and more than 71,000 of those gave it a perfect rating. It retails for $35,99 and is on sale for $18.69, at the time of writing.
Most users say it offers solid, immersive sound quality and clear communication. They also note its robust build, even holding up against long-term use from kids and teenagers, a demographic famous for being rough on gadgets. Some users complain that the microphone cuts out or delivers tinny audio to the listener, though that issue doesn't appear to be universal. Additionally, the lights only work if the USB cable is plugged into a power source. That's no problem for PC gamers, but console gamers were annoyed at the lack of an easy way to utilize that feature.
Turtle Beach Recon 50 Wired Gaming Headset
While the Recon 50 Gaming Headset from Turtle Beach is intended for use with Xbox consoles, it's compatible with just about any console or audio gadget you could want. The headset is lightweight, only 5.4 ounces, and features passive noise isolation. Unlike some other high-end headsets which feature technological noise cancellation, passive noise isolation uses physics to block outside noise. The earmuffs enclose the ears, direction speaker audio into the ear while blocking out everything else. It means you can listen at lower volumes and get the same experience.
The Recon 50 also features an adjustable and removable high-sensitivity microphone, so you can tuck it out of the way or get rid of it completely when communication isn't a priority. Over 99,000 reviews and a 4.3-star overall rating, suggests overall satisfaction from the majority of consumers. In fact, over 66,000 reviewers gave the Recon 50 a perfect rating. It retails for an extremely palatable $24.95.
Consumers note clear sound, comfort, and an overall positive experience. Some have complained of the detachable microphone, saying it sometimes disconnects when not intended. The general consensus however, even among negative or middling reviews, is that the Recon 50 is a great choice for its price point.
BENGOO V-4 Gaming Headset
Underneath the ostentatious exterior of BENGOO's gaming headsets, you'll find relatively ordinary hardware that splits the difference between function and cost. The V-4 is widely compatible with gaming consoles, PCs, smartphones, and more. Its head beam is adjustable to accommodate a wide range of head sizes, so you can share one headset among several members of a household.
Soft memory foam ear pads make for comfortable gaming sessions and in-line controls, including a volume wheel and mute switch, make everything easily accessible, even mid-match. The noise-isolating microphone with 120 degrees of movement picks up your voice without picking up the room around you, so you can keep in touch with teammates. The V-4 is made of metal and leather, giving it a more robust construction than most of the competitors at this price point, but it does mean it's heavier, weighing in at 1.1 pounds. More than 18,000 people have given the V-4 an average rating of 4.3 stars, with more than 12,000 5-star ratings.
Users say the V-4 is durable and delivers a great audio experience. The noise canceling provides a clear gaming soundscape and the headset is comfortable, though users do note the weight as a downside during extended gaming sessions. Users also note that the built-in LEDs only work when plugged into a USB power source, something which isn't always convenient when console gaming. Although, that's a purely aesthetic situation which may or may not matter to you.
SADES MPOWER Stereo Gaming Headset
You can satisfy pretty much all of your gaming needs at SADES, if you want to. The company makes a wide range of gaming equipment including keyboards, mice, monitors, desks, chairs, and gaming backpacks, in addition to headsets.
Like any good gaming headset, the MPOWER Gaming Headset is compatible with anything that will take a 3.5mm headphone jack, including most smartphones, computers, and gaming consoles. For PC gamers, the MPOWER also comes with an included splitter, to convert the single 3.5mm jack into separate lines for the microphone and headphones. Speaking of the microphone, it's flexible and retractable, tucking it neatly out of the way when not in use. The earmuffs are coated with skin-friendly fabric which cups the ear, blocking out external noise while remaining comfortable and breathable. Active noise cancellation takes care of any other distractions and with a weight of just 3.5 ounces, you can wear this headset for a long time.
The MPOWER normally retails for $45.99, though it's on sale for $31.99 as of this writing, and over 7,000 people have rated it an average 4.3 stars. Users note a good listening experience, comfort, and effective noise cancellation. They also note the headset's simple and admittedly cute design, in a landscape where so many gaming headsets would look more at home on a starship than a sofa.
JBL Quantum 100 Gaming Headphones
Often, when you're looking for affordable electronics, you end up perusing brands you're not as familiar with. Unfamiliar doesn't necessarily mean bad, but there is a certain amount of risk involved in first impressions. If you want an affordable headset from a recognizable brand, JBL isn't a bad place to start. JBL has been around for decades and is a well-known name in consumer audio. The company makes everything from bluetooth speakers and earbuds to car audio systems. If it can make noise, JBL probably makes it, and that includes gaming headsets.
The JBL Quantum 100 gaming headset features a simple black design which fits in as much at the office or at the park as it does in the game room. It's compatible across a wide range of gaming platforms and audio devices. The included microphone can be detached when not in use and features noise isolation to minimize background noise. Memory foam ear cushions keep things comfy and directional sound drops you right inside the gameplay. Over 16,000 reviews have given the Quantum 100 an average of 4.3 stars, with more than 11,000 perfect ratings.
Consumers rave about the Quantum 100's sound quality, comfort, and simple design, with none of the flashing lights or hard angles of other gaming headsets. Users also note that the microphone can be a little quiet and there's no active noise canceling, so it may not be the most suitable for overly active environments.
Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset
Razer is a familiar name in gaming hardware, selling everything from gaming laptops and console controllers to webcams and even apparel, in addition to gaming headsets. The BlackShark V2 X gaming headset features passive noise cancellation, via breathable memory foam earmuffs that enclose your entire ear to create an isolated soundscape. The headset is also surround sound capable, but only when running on a compatible Windows PC.
The microphone is designed with a directed pickup zone, pointed toward your mouth and ignoring the majority of outside noise from the back and sides. The mic is mounted on a flexible arm, so you can adjust it to your preferred position, and you can choose between a standard 3.5mm audio jack and a USB-A connection. The BlackShark V2 X ordinarily retails for $59.99, and is on sale for $39.99, as of this writing.
A solid titanium construction makes the V2 X heavier than some of the competition, at about half a pound, but still plenty lightweight for extended gaming sessions. While noting that the microphone sometimes picks up feedback or background noise, users tout the headset's overall noise isolation, sound quality, and comfort. It's earned more than 14,000 5-star ratings and has an average rating of 4.5 stars, across more than 18,000 reviews.
HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset
HyperX makes a wide range of gaming gear, including mice, keyboards, controllers, monitors, and even gaming PCs, in addition to headsets. The Cloud II Gaming Headset comes in a simple two-tone color scheme of red and black and is available in wire or wireless versions. The wired headset retails for $52.50 while the wireless version retails for $149.99 and features a USB dongle to transmit audio. It's worth noting that the USB dongle limits the type of devices you can connect. With the wired headset's 3.5mm headphone jack you can connect to almost any gaming device.
The Cloud II features a combination of active and passive noise cancellation by physically blocking out exterior noise and using software to account for the rest. An aluminum frame helps to provide stability and the whole headset weighs 9.7 ounces, including the microphone. Of course, you can always detach the microphone if you don't need to communicate with teammates. In-line controls allow for independent volume control of the microphone and headphone audio, as well as a one-button toggle for surround sound (only available when connected with a USB connection).
Buyers note quality of the frame, sound quality, and comfort as the top qualities. The HyperX Cloud II has received more than 52,000 5-star ratings and carries an average rating of 4.5 stars, across more than 70,000 total reviews.
Havit H2002D Gaming Headset
A one-stop-shop for gadgets and gizmos, Havit offers wireless earbuds, retro keyboards, smart watches, video projectors, and more. The company's H2002D Gaming Headset comes in a simple black-on-black design or a more commanding two-tone design featuring your chosen color against a white background.
The H2002D retails for $69.99 and is compatible with modern and retro gaming consoles, though the microphone may or may not be relevant, depending on the age and functionality of your favorite games. If you're playing more modern fare, the H2002D offers 3D surround sound to put you inside the game, with directional stimuli. You'll not only hear the enemy coming, you'll know from which direction.
A lightweight 10.5-ounce build combined with breathable earmuffs keeps your gaming stints comfortable, even if they stretch a little longer than planned. Just ask the 15,000 people who have given the H2002D a 4.7-star average rating with over 13,000 perfect scores.
Methodology - how we made our selections
The "best" headset isn't necessarily the best headset for you, and at the end of the day, the very best headset is the one that gets you in the game, even if that means making some concessions. Restricting the budget necessarily means restricting the components on the inside and the materials on the outside. It means cutting a few corners and losing a few bells and whistles. There is some truth to the adage, "you get what you pay for." We're not going to get the very best headsets on the market, but we're also not going to empty our wallets.
SlashGear made these selections with the help of consumers who have purchased these products and provided their thoughts. We considered not only a headset's average rating, but also the number of ratings and the content of written reviews. The philosophy being that a headset with 10,000 5-star reviews carries a little more weight than a headset with substantially fewer. When considering a budget gaming headset, a few considerations stand above the rest. The first is price, budget is the watchword, after all. After that, we looked for sound quality, comfort, and longevity. Each of these headsets retails at full price for less than $100, many of them for considerably less. And each of them offers reasonable comfort, sound quality, and the ability to take a bit of a beating, virtual or otherwise.