10 Of The Best Budget-Friendly Gaming Headsets, Ranked

The "best" headset isn't necessarily the best headset for you, and at the end of the day, the very best headset is the one that gets you in the game, even if that means making some concessions. Restricting the budget necessarily means restricting the components on the inside and the materials on the outside. It means cutting a few corners and losing a few bells and whistles. There is some truth to the adage, "you get what you pay for." We're not going to get the very best headsets on the market, but we're also not going to empty our wallets.

SlashGear made these selections with the help of consumers who have purchased these products and provided their thoughts. We considered not only a headset's average rating, but also the number of ratings and the content of written reviews. The philosophy being that a headset with 10,000 5-star reviews carries a little more weight than a headset with substantially fewer. When considering a budget gaming headset, a few considerations stand above the rest. The first is price, budget is the watchword, after all. After that, we looked for sound quality, comfort, and longevity. Each of these headsets retails at full price for less than $100, many of them for considerably less. And each of them offers reasonable comfort, sound quality, and the ability to take a bit of a beating, virtual or otherwise.

