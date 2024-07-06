12 Valuable Retro (And Rare) Video Game Consoles Every Collector Should Know About

Compared to other forms of entertainment, the gaming industry is still quite young. After all, the first video games didn't emerge until the 1970s. That also means there is more than half a century of history to the medium and plenty of rare collector's items that gamers would love to get their hands on. While there are valuable video games and collectable peripherals, it is the consoles themselves that often grab the most attention and are most sought after.

Over the years, companies such as Nintendo, Sony, Sega, and Microsoft have all produced consoles that are not exactly easy to come by. Some might have been manufactured for a special event or to commemorate an anniversary, while others are prototypes that were never meant to be seen by the public. There are even some consoles that were specifically designed to be scarce.

Regardless of how and why they were created, these retro video game consoles are all pieces that would sit well in any video game museum and have pride of place in anyone's collection. A few of them might even be worth more than you realize today.

[Featured image by Mats Lindh via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]